'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Pleads for Jennifer Coolidge to Officiate Her Wedding

"Think it'll work?" the TLC star asked after messaging Coolidge with her request on social media

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 3, 2023 06:56 PM
Gwendlyn Brown/Jennifer Coolidge
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/instagram, Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown has a wedding coming up, and she's already got some ideas about who she'd like to oversee her vows to fiancée Beatriz Queiroz

The TLC personality, who is one of Christine and Kody Brown's six children, made a special request on her Instagram Story Friday.

"Please officiate my wedding Jennifer Coolidge," Gwendlyn, 21, pleaded, alongside a screenshot of a direct message to The White Lotus star. "Please please please please please i love you."

Above the message, Brown added a separate thought: "Do you think it'll work?"

Gwendlyn Brown/Jennifer Coolidge
Gwendlyn Brown/instagram

As of posting time, Coolidge had not publicly responded to Brown's query.

The 61-year-old actress has been quite busy, having added a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, a Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of Year honor, a Super Bowl commercial for e.l.f. Cosmetics and a SAG Award to her roster of accomplishments since the beginning of 2023.

A majority of the honors are linked to Coolidge's performance as Tanya McQuoid in HBO's The White Lotus, which she has starred on for the last two seasons.

THE WHITE LOTUS season 2
Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus. HBO

As for Gwendlyn, she accepted a proposal from girlfriend Queiroz in late November and shared the big moment with fans on Instagram. A date for their wedding has not been announced.

The couple has been together for close to a year now, as Gwendlyn documented their 6-month anniversary in September on social media.

She will be the third child of Christine and Kody — who split in 2021 after 25 years together — to tie the knot, as older siblings Aspyn, 27, and Mykelti, 26, are already married.

The proposal came one month after Gwendlyn publicly came out as bisexual during a season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

"I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women. I'm also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums," she said in an October 2022 episode.

