'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Announces Plans to Change Her Last Name After Getting Married

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown is planning for the future with fiancée Beatriz Queiroz.

The 21-year-old TLC personality, who is one of Christine and Kody Brown's six children, revealed she will be changing her last name once she ties the knot with Queiroz.

In an unboxing video of her YouTube Creator Award, which is awarded for hitting 100,000 subscribers, Gwendlyn shared that it was "addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I'm getting married soon, I had the name tag, it says 'For Gwendlyn Queiroz,'" before showing the plaque with her new name.

"That's what I'm going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It's coming up," she shared of the pair's wedding plans.

With her wedding plans well underway, Gwendlyn recently made a special request for the big day on her Instagram Story.

"Please officiate my wedding Jennifer Coolidge," Gwendlyn pleaded, alongside a screenshot of her direct message to The White Lotus star. "Please please please please please i love you."

Above the message, Brown added a separate thought: "Do you think it'll work?"

Gwendlyn Brown/instagram

Gwendlyn accepted a proposal from Queiroz in late November and shared the big moment with fans on Instagram.

"i'm engaged!! 💍💚 " she captioned a photo carousel. The first two photos show Gwendlyn and Beatriz sitting side by side, while the third and fourth were taken by a sneaky photographer — who captured the romantic proposal through some brush.

In her Instagram Stories, Gwendlyn also shared a sneak peek at her engagement ring — which appears to have an emerald-type stone in an emerald cut surrounded by six smaller white stones.

In September, Gwendlyn and Beatriz celebrated their six-month anniversary as a couple. In an Instagram post, Gwendlyn shared that Beatriz made a romantic celebration of the milestone, including "chocolate fondue and i lost my mind at her planning skillz (feat. our song)."

She will be the third child of Christine and Kody — who split in 2021 after 25 years together — to tie the knot, as older siblings Aspyn, 27, and Mykelti, 26, are already married.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The proposal came one month after Gwendlyn publicly came out as bisexual during a season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

"I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women. I'm also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums," she said in an October 2022 episode.