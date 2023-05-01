'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Knocks 'Useless' Dads Who 'Can't Take Care' of Their Kids amid Fight with Kody

Gwendlyn Brown shared that her mom Christine took on "stereotypical mother roles" while she was growing up

Published on May 1, 2023 02:11 PM
Gwendlyn Brown and Kody brown
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram; TLC

Gwendlyn Brown isn't holding back her feelings about her father Kody Brown.

In a YouTube reaction video to the pilot episode of Sister Wives, the 21-year-old reality star called out the role her dad played in their family in response to Kody's now-ex Meri Brown discussing the advantages of a ​​polygamous lifestyle.

"It's definitely a benefit to this lifestyle to have somebody there and in place if anything were to happen," Meri said, referencing Kody's other wives, in the 2010 clip.

Gwendlyn chimed in, "'Cause dads are useless and they can't take care of the children."

The television personality also opened up about how her mother Christine Brown differed from Kody's second wife Janelle while she was growing up.

"My mom was more of the mother mom, you know, stereotypical mother roles," she explained. "And Janelle was more of the father mom, with stereotypical father roles."

The comment is Gwendlyn's latest criticism of her father's behavior. In March, she referred to her dad as a "massive misogynist."

"I'm just glad it's not something I inherited because that would suck," she explained in a YouTube reaction video. "I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas — which is not an excuse."

"You can get out of the kind of thoughts that you think," she added. "Dad's opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that's why I assume he chooses to think that way."

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), with wives and children, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Joe Pugliese / © TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Kody Brown with his wives and children. Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett

In the same video, Gwendlyn was shocked to see Kody admit he had been "a little cowardly" during his marriage to Christine, saying, "Maybe I should have told her that I didn't like her, but what I didn't do was I didn't quit."

Gwendlyn then shared, "I think it's more cowardly to be in a relationship where you don't love somebody than it is to leave instead of experiencing heartbreak."

She claimed that Kody has "a lot of double standards" when it comes to his relationships with both her mother and Janelle, who he claimed was sweeping problems under the rug.

Gwendlyn Brown; Christine Brown; Kody Brown
Gwendlyn Brown Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Gwendlyn also previously called out Kody's "manipulative" behavior toward ex wife Meri. She said Kody was "just leading [Meri] on at this point" in reaction to a season 17 clip which showed Meri's long-standing approach to staying in the platonic marriage in hopes of a reconciliation. To cameras, though, Kody said he doesn't consider himself married to Meri anymore.

"It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship," she said. "[Meri] doesn't know that. They haven't had a conversation about it. And I think that's what's so important about what my mom did with him, because she said, 'We are done.' She told him to his face that they were over and Kody hasn't done anything."

Kody's polygamous marriages with first wife Meri and second wife Janelle came to an end in December more than a year after Christine left the plural marriage in November 2021. Robyn Brown is now the only one of the four women still married to Kody.

