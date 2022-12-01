'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged! See Photos from When Beatriz Queiroz Popped the Question

Christine Brown's 21-year-old daughter celebrated her six-month anniversary with Beatriz Queiroz in September

By
Published on December 1, 2022 11:22 AM
Gwendlyn Brown, Beatriz Queiroz
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown!

Christine Brown's 21-year-old daughter accepted a proposal from her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz and shared the sweet moment on Instagram Wednesday.

"i'm engaged!! 💍💚 " she captioned a photo carousel. The first two photos show Gwendlyn and Beatriz sitting side by side, while the third and fourth were taken by a sneaky photographer — who captured the romantic proposal through some brush.

In her Instagram Stories, Gwendlyn also shared a sneak peek at her engagement ring — which appears to have an emerald-type stone in an emerald cut surrounded by six smaller white stones.

In September, Gwendlyn and Beatriz celebrated their six-month anniversary as a couple. In an Instagram post, Gwendlyn shared that Beatriz made a romantic celebration of the milestone, including "chocolate fondue and i lost my mind at her planning skillz (feat. our song)."

Gwendlyn is one of Kody Brown and Christine's six children — including Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12. Both Aspyn and Mykelti are already married.

Gwendlyn Brown, Beatriz Queiroz
Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Christine shared her thoughts on the LGBTQ+ members of her family. Her thought process about Gwendlyn's sexuality began with Meri Brown's child, Leon Brown (who came out as transgender in June.)

"When [Leon] told us [they were] gay. Immediately I thought oh so is Gwendlyn. I knew immediately," Christine said. "We've had just great conversations about it."

Of her relationship with Gwendlyn, she added: "She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and I'm also partially gay. I'm not. She loves teasing about it," Christine said. "My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson [and] Emily Blunt. They're just beautiful. I can't help but admire them."

In the episode, Gwendlyn came out as bisexual. "I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women. I'm also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums," she said.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

