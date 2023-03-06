'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Admits She Doesn't See Robyn's Kids: 'I Do Miss Them Completely'

Gwendlyn Brown is not super close with Robyn Brown's kids.

The 21-year-old daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown opened up about her current relationship with Robyn's children after recapping a previous Sister Wives episode for YouTube.

"I do still live in Flagstaff and I don't see any of my siblings on Robyn's side," Gwendlyn said of Robyn and Kody's kids, who also reside in the Arizona city. "I invited them to my engagement party, but I don't know if she felt it wouldn't be a safe space for them or they just decided they didn't want to go."

Gwendlyn — whose engagement party with fiancée Beatriz Queiroz took place last month — says it "seems that they've decided they don't want to see me."

"Which, I mean, hurts my feelings obviously, but if I'm not a safe person for them, then I'm not a safe person for them," she continues. "I do miss them completely, so much. I see all of the older kids every time that they're in town. We'll visit."

The reality star added that "the rest of us talk completely fine" and "visit" each other.

Gwendlyn's parents publicized their separation in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. His marriages to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown ended thereafter, with both splits being announced in recent months.

Kody, 54, is now only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

TLC

Kody's relationship with his children has shifted over the years, with his sons with Janelle, 53, even becoming estranged. He previously called the rift "very sad."

Christine has also taken issue with how he's failed to prioritize her children in recent years, even missing Ysabel's scoliosis surgery to officiate a wedding.

"Ysabel's surgery was at a time and a situation where it would have required that I'm six or eight weeks away from home," Kody previously said in his defense. "No man can be away from work and from home and from family for that long. I was gone for four days for Brian's wedding. That's it."