Entertainment TV 'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Admits She Doesn't See Robyn's Kids: 'I Do Miss Them Completely' Gwendlyn Brown says her half-siblings through her father Kody Brown's plural marriage to Robyn won't be attending her engagement party, though she admits she's not entirely sure why By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 6, 2023 04:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/instagram, Robyn Brown/instagram Gwendlyn Brown is not super close with Robyn Brown's kids. The 21-year-old daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown opened up about her current relationship with Robyn's children after recapping a previous Sister Wives episode for YouTube. "I do still live in Flagstaff and I don't see any of my siblings on Robyn's side," Gwendlyn said of Robyn and Kody's kids, who also reside in the Arizona city. "I invited them to my engagement party, but I don't know if she felt it wouldn't be a safe space for them or they just decided they didn't want to go." Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce Gwendlyn — whose engagement party with fiancée Beatriz Queiroz took place last month — says it "seems that they've decided they don't want to see me." "Which, I mean, hurts my feelings obviously, but if I'm not a safe person for them, then I'm not a safe person for them," she continues. "I do miss them completely, so much. I see all of the older kids every time that they're in town. We'll visit." The reality star added that "the rest of us talk completely fine" and "visit" each other. Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Pleads for Jennifer Coolidge to Officiate Her Wedding Gwendlyn's parents publicized their separation in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. His marriages to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown ended thereafter, with both splits being announced in recent months. Kody, 54, is now only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown. TLC Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kody's relationship with his children has shifted over the years, with his sons with Janelle, 53, even becoming estranged. He previously called the rift "very sad." Christine has also taken issue with how he's failed to prioritize her children in recent years, even missing Ysabel's scoliosis surgery to officiate a wedding. "Ysabel's surgery was at a time and a situation where it would have required that I'm six or eight weeks away from home," Kody previously said in his defense. "No man can be away from work and from home and from family for that long. I was gone for four days for Brian's wedding. That's it."