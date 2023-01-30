'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce

The reality star admitted that she was "a little disappointed" that her sexuality was brought up during an episode of Sister Wives, which centered around the divorce of her parents

Published on January 30, 2023
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Gwendlyn Brown isn't holding back about her experience filming Sister Wives.

In her latest YouTube video, the 21-year-old reality star claimed she was asked to discuss being bisexual on the TLC series amid the divorce of her parents' Kody and Christine Brown.

"I look so mad in the moment, and I wasn't even upset. I was a little disappointed," she recalled while recapping an Oct. 2022 Sister Wives episode. "I thought we were going to talk about the divorce. And all of the sudden, they were like, 'We're going to talk about your sexuality, Gwendlyn.'"

Gwendlyn added, "They were like, 'Ooh, we have another queer. We're going to exploit that. And make ourselves famous.'"

Gwendlyn then backtracked, explaining, "I'm sure it's not, but it did feel weird. They also had me talk about my autism here too. I was like, 'That's weird.' I thought we were going to talk about my parents' divorce."

TLC did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the Oct. 2022 episode, Gwendlyn opened up about her sexuality, sharing, "I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women. I'm also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums."

The episode also featured Christine sharing her thoughts on the LGBTQ+ members of her family. Her thought process about Gwendlyn's sexuality began with Meri Brown's child, Leon Brown (who came out as transgender in June.)

"When [Leon] told us [they were] gay. Immediately I thought, 'Oh, so is Gwendlyn.' I knew immediately," Christine said. "We've had just great conversations about it."

Of her relationship with Gwendlyn, she added: "She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and I'm also partially gay. I'm not. She loves teasing about it. My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson [and] Emily Blunt. They're just beautiful. I can't help but admire them."

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

In December, Gwendlyn announced her engagement to girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz on Instagram. "i'm engaged!! 💍💚 " she captioned a photo carousel.

The first two photos show Gwendlyn and Beatriz sitting side by side, while the third and fourth were taken by a sneaky photographer, who captured the romantic proposal through some brush.

In her Instagram Stories, Gwendlyn also shared a sneak peek at her engagement ring, which appears to have an emerald-type stone in an emerald cut surrounded by six smaller white stones.

In September, Gwendlyn and Beatriz celebrated their six-month anniversary as a couple.

In an Instagram post, Gwendlyn shared that Beatriz made a romantic celebration of the milestone, including "chocolate fondue and i lost my mind at her planning skillz (feat. our song)."

