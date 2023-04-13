'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown is over the moon about her mom Christine Brown's engagement!

Just hours after PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Christine Brown, 50, is engaged to David Woolley, the TLC star's daughter 21-year-old shared her excitement for her mom on social media.

"We're literally twinsies," Gwendlyn wrote on her Instagram Story next to a repost of Christine and David's engagement announcement photo.

Gwendlyn announced her own engagement to partner Beatriz Queiroz this past December.

"i'm engaged!! 💍💚 " she captioned a photo carousel. The first two photos show Gwendlyn and Beatriz sitting side by side, while the third and fourth were taken by a sneaky photographer who captured the romantic proposal through some brush.

In her Instagram Story, Gwendlyn also shared a sneak peek at her engagement ring, which appears to have an emerald-type stone in an emerald cut surrounded by six smaller white stones.

Christine's husband-to-be popped the question to her earlier this month in Utah.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine tells PEOPLE. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She adds, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Christine first went public with the relationship on Valentine's Day after she uploaded multiple photos of the pair, including a snap of them looking lovingly into each other's eyes as she held one of her grandchildren.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote alongside the photo carousel. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," the reality star added.

Christine concluded her post with several hashtags, noting how she's now "feeling good" and "blessed." She also called Woolley her "soul mate."

Christine was previously married to Kody Brown for nearly 26 years, becoming the first of Kody's four wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown confirmed their relationships had ended as well. He is currently only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Gwendlyn is one of Kody and Christine's six children, including Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Paedon, 24; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Both Aspyn and Mykelti are already married.