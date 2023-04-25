'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Alleges Dad Kody Was Nearly Arrested in Utah Over Polygamous Lifestyle

There apparently was a time when Kody Brown's lifestyle choices were being watched by the law.

The Sister Wives lead, 54, could have been arrested in Utah for living a polygamous lifestyle, according to his daughter Gwendlyn Brown.

While recapping a previous Sister Wives episode in a recent YouTube video, Gwendlyn shared what allegedly wasn't seen on screen during the family's time living in Utah. "Police were actually coming to our door when I was a kid and being like, 'You have to leave,'" she claimed.

Gwendlyn, 21, even recalled a cop allegedly telling her: "We're gonna take your dad to prison."

In the early days of Sister Wives, Kody was married to Robyn Brown, 44, Meri Brown, 52, Christine Brown, 51, and Janelle Brown, 53. He was initially only legally married to Meri. However, the pair divorced on paper in order for Kody to marry Robyn so he could adopt her daughters.

Previous seasons of Sister Wives showed the Brown family's move from Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they felt they were able to live their lifestyle in peace. Kody and his wives previously challenged Utah's criminal law against polygamy in 2011, but the case was ultimately dismissed by the court.

"There's a part of it that will always be home to me, always, but it's not friendly to us," Robyn said of Utah in a previous episode.

The Browns eventually settled in Flagstaff, Arizona, where some of the family members still remain.

Kody is no longer in a plural marriage. Gwendlyn's mom, Christine, was the first to leave the relationship in late 2021. Meri and Janelle's respective separations from Kody were confirmed the following year.

He remains married to fourth wife Robyn, and resides in Flagstaff.