"It's too heartbreaking to be around his stuff," Christine Brown said on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives

Sister Wives: Christine Packs Up Kody's Stuff as He Claims She 'Murdered Our Intimacy with Betrayal'

Christine and Kody Brown have reached a breaking point in their marriage.

On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Christine, 49, revealed to the cameras that Kody, 52, is "not interested" in having an "intimate marriage" with her going forward. The Brown family patriarch said he wasn't fond of Christine's behavior as late, adding they'll see whether the dynamic could potentially return to normal if she strives to be "a good sister wife."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's over. The intimate part of our marriage is over," she said. "And to be honest, I'm not okay with that. I'm not okay with staying in a marriage where there's no intimacy. That's not a real marriage. I'm not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

Christine said her "heart's shattered" by Kody's decision, but she's not surprised since he previously told her he wasn't "attracted" to her anymore.

Addressing the conversation in a separate confessional, Kody said Christine dropped "a bomb" on him. But it didn't come as a total shock to him since they've had "serious troubles in our marriage for 12 years."

"She said, 'I don't want you to stay in my room anymore,' " he recalled. "She's like, 'My room is a special place to me and nothing special happens there for us.' I'm like, 'Okay. I know a lot of people have marriages that are like this — romance-free marriage.' She says, 'Not for me. So, I don't want you in my room. Go ahead and go on out. You can come visit the kids, but don't plan on staying in my room.' "

Christine Brown and Kody Brown Credit: TLC

Kody said he doesn't "know what this really means" for them going forward, whether it's "a phase" or an "awakening." He then claimed Christine has "murdered our intimacy with betrayal," citing said betrayal as him hearing from others that she's "threatening" to leave their polygamous arrangement.

Because of this, Kody doesn't know "how serious" to take Christine's current stance.

Since informing Kody that he is no longer welcome into her bed, Christine admitted she's uncertain about what the future will look like now. "I don't want to stay in Flagstaff anymore and I want to go," she said in a confessional.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christine then revealed that she made the decision to begin packing up Kody's belongings.

"I got to thinking about what it would look like if he came back to pack up all of his stuff," she said. "So that would mean that every time he's over at my house, what, he's going to be packing and not spending time with the girls? So I just decided to pack up his stuff and I put it all in the garage."

Going forward, Christine said she wants to keep things "nebulous and 'normal-looking' as long as possible."

Christine Brown Christine Brown | Credit: Christine Brown/Instagram

As she packed up the last of his belongings, Christine broke down over the demise of the marriage. "I don't know what to tell my kids," she said through tears.

"What did I do so wrong? I always wanted [a] romantic marriage and it's been so hard for so long," she continued. "I feel like I don't have a choice but to throw his stuff out because I can't — it's too heartbreaking to be around his stuff and it's too heartbreaking to be around him and watch him with [wives] Robyn and Janelle and the kids."

Later in the episode, Kody paid a visit to Christine's home and discovered all of his items were packed into multiple boxes.

"I guess I've been moved out of the house. Personally, I don't know what to think about this," he said. "This is not something we discussed. I'm having a hard time not being a little frustrated by this."

Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown Brown family | Credit: TLC

Upon visiting Christine's place at another point, Kody said he noticed more boxes were lined up for him. "I don't want to take any of it out of here yet because I honestly didn't know she was this serious," he said.

Kody said it "appears to be a game" Christine is playing "but it might not be." Added Kody, "I almost don't care."

While Christine's future remains uncertain, she now feels as if she can recenter herself with Kody no longer staying at her home.

"I feel like I can take a breath and get myself grounded and get my head in a good place and just rest for a bit and just settle for a bit here," she said. "[Be] independent."

Christine announced her separation from Kody in November 2021 after 25 years together. He is still in a polygamous marriage with Robyn, 43, Janelle, 52, and Meri, 50.