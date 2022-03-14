Sister Wives' Christine and Janelle Enjoy Disney World Trip with Their Kids: 'Loving This'

The two Sister Wives stars posted photos from their day at Disney World with their kids

Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are spending some quality time with their children at the happiest place on Earth.

On Instagram Monday, Christine, 49, shared photos with some of her children and family friends posing at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The group was at the iconic Magic Kingdom Park.

"Loving this vacation," she captioned the photo. "[My daughter] Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I've been wanting them for years!"

Christine jokenly noted that her kids "actually smiled and posed for a photo." In the post's hashtags, she noted how "blessed" she is and wrote "mom life."

Christine's son Paedon, 23, also commented beneath the photos: "So jealous!!!!!!!!!!!"

Janelle, 52, posted a photo of the "Disney fun" she was having on her Instagram Story. In her photo, she was accompanied by her daughter, Maddie Brown Brush, son-in-law Caleb Brush and the pair's two children.

In a separate post, Janelle, 52, explained that she was in the Orlando area for "a Plexus Leadership Retreat."

"Best part? Maddie and Christine and several of the kids joining me," she wrote alongside a photo of her granddaughter Evie with Christine's daughter Ysabel. "Yesterday we spent some time at the pool. I just loved this shot of Evie and Ysabel."

Christine and Janelle previously shared husband Kody Brown through their polygamous marital arrangement, but Christine announced her separation from the 52-year-old last November.

"Kody and I are divorced. We're completely separate," Christine later said during the show's recent reunion special. "We're just going to be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken. It felt ... freeing."

Christine added that she's "done pretending" that everything is okay between them. "I've been showing the kids that everything's fine, I've been showing everybody that everything's fine. And I can't pretend anymore," she said.

For Kody's part, he explained: "We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy. But I'm still in a grieving process now."