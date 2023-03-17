'Sister Wives' ' Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn's Birthday with High Tea: 'I'm So Proud'

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is spending some quality time with her daughters.

In celebration of Aspyn Thompson's birthday, Christine dressed up for some high tea. Alongside Aspyn and her husband, Mitch Thompson, Christine was joined by daughters Ysabel Brown and Mykelti Brown at The Grand American Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Had a lovely time during High Tea to celebrate Aspyn's birthday," Christine, 50, captioned a photo post on Instagram. "She's such an amazing strong and independent woman. I'm so proud of everything she's accomplished. I love sharing in her life moments."

Christine Brown/instagram

A video in the post showed Christine goofing around with Ysabel at tea time. Wearing a large hat, Christine was videoed eating whipped cream out of a wine glass. Ysabel, 19, swerved into the camera with a look of surprise.

Sister Mykelti, 26, shared glimpses into the birthday party, too. She uploaded some hilarious photos of herself an Aspyn captioned, "Nope I don't know how to pose normally but that's besides the point HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST SISTER."

Christine Brown/instagram

This is just the latest moment in Christine's family time. Last month, the mom of six visited her grandkids in North Carolina. She's also been focusing on her love life — after recently introducing her boyfriend, David Woolley, to the world.

"I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life," Christine captioned a recent instagram photo with David. "He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."