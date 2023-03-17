'Sister Wives' ' Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn's Birthday with High Tea: 'I'm So Proud'

Christine Brown's daughters Mykelti and Ysabel also joined the family to celebrate Aspyn's 27th birthday

By
Published on March 17, 2023 11:28 AM

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is spending some quality time with her daughters.

In celebration of Aspyn Thompson's birthday, Christine dressed up for some high tea. Alongside Aspyn and her husband, Mitch Thompson, Christine was joined by daughters Ysabel Brown and Mykelti Brown at The Grand American Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Had a lovely time during High Tea to celebrate Aspyn's birthday," Christine, 50, captioned a photo post on Instagram. "She's such an amazing strong and independent woman. I'm so proud of everything she's accomplished. I love sharing in her life moments."

Sister Wives’ Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn’s Birthday with High Tea: ‘I’m So Proud’
Christine Brown/instagram

A video in the post showed Christine goofing around with Ysabel at tea time. Wearing a large hat, Christine was videoed eating whipped cream out of a wine glass. Ysabel, 19, swerved into the camera with a look of surprise.

Sister Mykelti, 26, shared glimpses into the birthday party, too. She uploaded some hilarious photos of herself an Aspyn captioned, "Nope I don't know how to pose normally but that's besides the point HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST SISTER."

Sister Wives’ Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn’s Birthday with High Tea: ‘I’m So Proud’
Christine Brown/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This is just the latest moment in Christine's family time. Last month, the mom of six visited her grandkids in North Carolina. She's also been focusing on her love life — after recently introducing her boyfriend, David Woolley, to the world.

"I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life," Christine captioned a recent instagram photo with David. "He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."

Related Articles
Christine Brown boyfriend David
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gushes About 'Amazing' Relationship with 'Incredible' Boyfriend David
Christine Brown boyfriend David
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown's New Boyfriend Praises 'My Queen' for 'All the Little Things She Does for Me'
Sister Wives Star Gwendlyn's Fiancée Says Kody Doesn’t Know How to 'Respectfully Talk' with Family Members
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Announces Plans to Change Her Last Name After Getting Married
christine brown, truely brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Recalls Daughter Truely's Hospital Stay at Age 3: 'Her Kidneys Shut Down'
Gwendlyn Brown/Jennifer Coolidge
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Pleads for Jennifer Coolidge to Officiate Her Wedding
Christine Brown/Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Road Trips with Daughters Back to Her Native Utah: 'So Much Fun'
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party: Photo
Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Shares Car Selfie with Sister Wives Star: 'Along for the Ride'
Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Shares Car Selfie with 'Sister Wives' Star: 'Along for the Ride'
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
christine brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Introduces Boyfriend David After Kody Split: 'Finally Found the Love of My Life'
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Refuses to 'Look Back' in 2023 as She Faces a Fear with Her Daughters in Tow
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reaches New Heights with Her Daughters as She Vows Not to 'Look Back' in 2023
Christine Brown Gave Up a 'Bombed Busy' Day for a Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'
Christine Brown Gave Up 'Bombed Busy' Day for Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'
Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is 'Dating Again' After Split from Ex Kody But It's 'Awkward'
Gwendlyn Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Had a Breast Reduction After Suffering Back Pain
Gwendlyn Brown; Christine Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Christine's Daughter Says Dad Kody 'Changed' as His Kids Became 'Adults' with 'Opinions'
Sister Wives’ Chrisitne Brown Just Recreated the Viral Wednesday Dance: ‘Daughter Made Me Do It’
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Joins 'Wednesday' 's Viral Dance Trend, Says Daughter Truely 'Made Me Do It'