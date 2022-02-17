Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Son Seemingly Shades Robyn About Her Nanny amid COVID Concerns

Christine Brown's son, Paedon, wore a T-shirt that questioned why Robyn Brown is allowed to have a nanny who regularly enters her home amid the pandemic

Christine Brown's son, Paedon, appears to have thrown shade at father Kody Brown's wife Robyn Brown.

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, the 23-year-old told his followers he "got this package in the mail" while showing himself wearing a black T-shirt reading, "What. Does. The Nanny. Do?"

"It doesn't matter, the package isn't super important," he continued. "But it's kind of just like ... kind of funny. You know?"

The quote on Paedon's shirt referenced a comment Christine, 49, previously made during Sister Wives' 16th season after she learned that Kody, 52, and Robyn, 43, hired a nanny that was permitted to enter their home — despite Kody's strict COVID-19 rules, which ultimately prevented the family from seeing each other as frequently.

While in conversation with Kody, Christine expressed her confusion with the pair's decision because of its seemingly contradictory nature and overall impact on the family.

"[The nanny is] over all the time. She doesn't go anywhere, her husband's the only one that does the shopping," Christine said. "So I don't understand why Ysabel can't come over and hang out. She's devastated."

paedon brown Credit: Paedon Brown/TikTok

Because Christine believed she was following Kody's rules accordingly so that her children can see their siblings, she asked the cameras: "What does the nanny do?"

In a later episode, it was revealed that Robyn and Kody's nanny eventually exposed the family to COVID.

Christine announced her separation from Kody in November after 25 years of marriage. In addition son Paedon and daughter Ysabel, 18, the former couples shares daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, and Truely, 11.

While Kody is still in a polygamous marriage with Robyn, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, his arrangement with Meri, 51, is no longer romantic.

During this season's three-part reunion special, Robyn spoke about how she is the only wife who has a "fully-functioning relationship" with Kody. She also addressed her role within the family, saying it's "insulting" when the other wives' children accuse her of causing division. (Some of the children blamed her for creating the COVID rules, which Robyn and Kody have both denied.)

"Anytime a wife is in a plural family is controlling a husband enough to affect other relationships, I think, she's a bad person," Robyn said. "I'm tired of it because it's been happening for years. I would help any one of those kids have a conversation with their dad, try to make it safe for them."

Sister Wives Robyn Brown and Christine Brown | Credit: Christine Brown/INSTAGRAM

Additionally, Robyn said there's been "a lot of unsafe spaces" for her within the family.

"I just want people to see me as who I am," she added. "I want them to see that I love this family, that I'm committed to them, that I'd do anything for them, that I love them and that I want the relationship."