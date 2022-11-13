'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Wouldn't Wish Her Relationship with Kody 'on Any Friend of Mine'

Emotions are running high in the Brown family.

In this week's episode of Sister Wives, Kody, Christine, Meri, Janelle and Robyn sat down together for a final time where they had a brutally honest conversation about their relationships with one another and the family.

"A year ago, when I looked at mine and Kody's relationship, I really felt like I couldn't stay, but I hadn't yet decided to move," Christine told the group. "I looked at our relationship, and how I was, I just got to thinking it's not a relationship I would wish on any friend of mine."

Kody, 53, who has been transparent about his anger over Christine's decision to leave, fired back with his own view of the situation.

"This is what I remember. You were interested in the family, not in the man. That's been your mantra," Kody told Christine. "But it became about the man and not about the family. And that, I think, is my angry place. That's the reason I'm struggling with this is because we have invested and invested and invested, and it wasn't about the family, it was about the man. And this is my frustration and it's also my accusation."

He continued, "I'm angry that you weren't willing to invest in the family, but you were only interested in what I could do for you — me as a resource for you. And it breaks my heart because now we're at this point where it's just over and it's done."

Last November, Christine announced on Instagram that her spiritual marriage to Kody was over. In September 2021, she relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, and still lives there with daughter Truely, 12. (The exes are also parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19. Kody has a total of 18 children between the women.)

"I thank you for ripping the band aid off so quickly, because it was never going to work if it all had to be about me as you had always indicated it wasn't," Kody said.

Robyn, who has expressed her sadness over Christine's departure, fought back tears during the discussion.

"This is awkward. They are sort of hashing out their relationship in front of us, but if they're talking, I believe that there is always a chance for a miracle," she said during a confessional. "People get close to divorce and then change their mind all the time. She may say she divorced, but in my head technically she's not, so I'm just kind of like, 'Well, maybe they can talk this out.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Kody Brown Screams That Christine Put a 'Knife in the Kidneys' of Him and Her Sister Wives by Leaving

At one point Kody lost his temper and yelled at Christine: "Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices I've made to love you. Wasted!"

Later, he explained his outburst in a confessional interview.

"I feel like for the last 14 years I've been sucking it up with her," he said. "Just trying to be a loving husband and now that she's leaving I just felt like giving her a piece of my mind with that leaving. This ain't my fault. You did this is what I feel like. I don't care if that's not fair. That's how I feel. She did this."

While Christine admitted her choice was difficult, she knew it was the right decision.

"I think this is one of the saddest conversations I have ever been in," she said. "I don't regret leaving at all, though."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.