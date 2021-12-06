Sister Wives: Christine Brown Walks Off in Tears After Emotional Conversation with Kody

"This is not a safe conversation anymore," Christine Brown tells Kody on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives

Christine and Kody Brown got into an intense conversation on Sister Wives.

During the TLC hit's Sunday episode, Kody, 52, met up with Christine, 49, at the family's Coyote Pass property to convince her that Flagstaff, Arizona, is a better fit for them than Utah. Prior to this discussion, Christine had been very vocal about her desire to return to Utah while Kody was against the idea.

Because the pair had been "struggling for a while" and "want different things" in their relationship, Christine told the cameras she has no interest in speaking to Kody.

When their conversation began, Kody admitted to previously being "giddy" about returning to Utah. But he also recognized how he "harshly" dismissed Christine's desires in their last discussion, saying that he was "trying to be stoic" and he now regrets his actions.

Christine accepted his apology, though she admitted in a confessional that she did not believe "a word that's coming out of his mouth."

Continuing their chat, Kody said he's spoken to the other wives — Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43 — about their thoughts on moving and all three women have "mixed emotions." And while he declined to tell Christine where each wife stood on the matter, she said she'd "move to Utah in a heartbeat."

Sister Wives

Upon asking whether Utah was still "on the table," Kody told her it wasn't going to happen.

"I don't know if I can ride this emotional rollercoaster, okay?" she said in response. "I cannot ride the emotional rollercoaster."

Kody continued to help Christine "see better reasons to stay" in Arizona so she doesn't "feel trapped by the rest of the family's decisions." Christine, in turn, countered that Utah "feels like home" because she has "a lot of family" there.

"We don't have a community here," said Christine, to which Kody added, "I don't know how to work this out."

Christine then pointed out there are "other reasons" she no longer wants to live in Arizona but she declined to disclose them. "I don't really want to go down that road," she said.

Kody then asked how the pair should proceed, bringing up the matter of starting to build homes on the property. But Christine immediately told Kody she's "not ready" for her home to be built.

Sister Wives

Trying to understand Christine's viewpoint, Kody asked her why she was so set on returning to Utah. Upon bringing up how she "couldn't even have access" to her dad at this time, Christine cut him off to say: "No, this is not a safe conversation anymore. I'm sorry, it's just not. ... It's not because you're not safe."

After Christine began crying, she got up and walked off. "I'm not going to talk to you," she said on her way out.

In a confessional, Christine explained why she reacted the way she did.

"He's not even my friend right now. Why would I talk to him about things that are close to my heart if he's not even my friend? I think we just want...," she said, without finishing her thought.

"It feels like a bit of a crossroads," she added before bursting into tears. "And I don't know what to do."

Offscreen, Christine announced her separation from Kody in November. The exes — who share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11 — were together for more than 25 years.