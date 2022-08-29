Christine Brown Says 'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Was 'Supportive from the Get-Go' of Her Choice to Leave Polygamy

Nearly a year after leaving behind her 26-year plural marriage to Kody Brown, the TLC star opens about her relationship with his wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn

By Emily Strohm
Published on August 29, 2022 02:28 PM

One of Christine Brown's former Sister Wives is in her corner.

The TLC star — who was in 26-year plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and his three wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn — is opening up about her relationship with the women after leaving polygamy and her fundamentalist Mormon faith behind.

"Janelle and I are really good friends," Christine tells PEOPLE. "She's been supportive from the get-go."

Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown’s 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: ‘So Much Fun’
Janelle Brown/Instagram

For years before she announced their split in November 2021, Christine says her marriage to Kody was strained. "I needed more communication, more trust, and I realized we didn't really have a partnership," she shares.

Ultimately, she decided the relationship was unsalvageable and left polygamy altogether.

"When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried," says Christine. "That was so hard. It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well."

Sister Wives
Sister Wives. TLC

Still, she adds their relationship had changed over the years.

"I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them."

Since their split Christine has settled into her new life in Salt Lake City, Utah, and launched her solo digital series Cooking with Just Christine for TLC in February (season 2 premieres Sept. 11).

"Janelle and I have stayed close through the whole thing," says Christine, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a themed party that Janelle attended. "She's wonderful."

Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
Christine Brown. Kim Raff

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC

