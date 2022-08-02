Sister Wives' Christine Brown Has 'Entertaining' Outing with Daughter Truely and Janelle Brown's Son Hunter

Christine Brown isn't leaving all of the Sister Wives crew behind.

After the decision to leave her marriage to Kody Brown, Christine is still making time for her loved ones. On Monday, Brown shared a photo of herself with daughter Truely Brown as well as Janelle Brown's son, Hunter Brown, spending the day at Medieval Times.

"Honestly, going to this medieval tournament with @hunter_elias01 and Truely was so entertaining!" she captioned the Instagram photo. "Nothing like yelling Huzzah and cheering on dueling knights!"

While Hunter isn't her biological son, he's Truley's half-brother — as they share father Kody. Hunter, 25, recently moved close to home in Arizona, his mom Janelle announced on Instagram.

"This mommas heart is bursting ❤️," Janelle captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Hunter. "My son Hunter is 'local-ish' for the first time in 7 years. He was home during Covid for a few months of course. But now he is truly 'adulting' and not very far away from me."

There's certainly no bad blood between Janelle and Christine. Even after Christine left the plural marriage, the women have spent time together — both with their kids and alone. Janelle and Christine have shared board game days, theme parties and even a Pink Jeep Tour outing after Christine left Kody.

Hunter was Janelle's third child and father Kody's sixth. Together, Kody and Janelle have children Logan, 27; Maddie, 26; Garrison, 23; Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17.

Christine and Kody had six children together: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26; Mykelti, 25; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Kody has additional children with wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown — the latter of which is Kody's only legal marriage.

Christine announced her decision to leave the plural marriage in November. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote in an Instagram statement.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

