Sister Wives' Christine Brown Spends Time with Daughters After Kody Brown Split: 'Mom Life'

Christine, 49, posted photos on Instagram this week from recent hangouts with her grandchild and two of her daughters. (The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.)

In the photo with her grandchild, the little one was pictured resting in Christine's lap. "I adore the faces we make at babies to make them laugh," the TLC star wrote. "I'm sure they think we're insane!"

She also documented a coffee date with daughters Mykelti and Gwendlyn.

"Hanging out with my beautiful daughters today," she captioned a carousel of pics. "The second one was an awesome selfie as I dropped my phone! #momlife #blessed."

Christine entered into a plural marriage with Kody, 52, in 1994. At the time, he was already married to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown.

Robyn Brown joined the arrangement in 2010. Four years later, Kody and Meri, 50, separated on paper so he could legally wed Robyn, 43. (Kody believes himself to be spiritually married to all of his wives.)

Earlier this month, Christine announced her separation from Kody after 25 years together.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

In his own statement, Kody said Christine's decision came "with a great deal of sadness."

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he said. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Christine later said the split was "a long time coming."

"I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did," she told a fan in a Cameo video. "Life is so great. I had no idea life could be simple."