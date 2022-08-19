Christine Brown Is a 'Sobbing Mess' as Youngest Child Truely Starts Middle School

Christine Brown is seeing her youngest child off to middle school.

In an Instagram post, the Sister Wives mom admitted she got emotional watching her 12-year-old Truely Brown embark on her first day of junior high.

"It's Truely's first day of middle school. She's so excited to make friends!" Christine, 50, wrote alongside a photo of Truely prepared to take on her new school. "And just ready for adventures! And honestly, she's going to rock it like she does everything."

As for Christine, the day signified her last child taking a step closer to high school. "Me, I'm a sobbing mess trying to keep it together. She's my last child going to her first day of middle school."

Alongside the caption, Christine added a few hashtags including "nervous wreck" and "blessed mom."

Truely is Christine Brown's youngest child with now-ex-husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives pair have five more children together: Mykelti, 25; Paedon, 23, Aspyn, 26; Ysabel, 18, and Gwendlyn, 20. Though Brown announced her decision to leave Kody in November, they continue to co-parent together.

In August, documents obtained by Us Weekly show that Christine has further cut ties with the Brown family, selling back her portion of their shared Coyote Pass property for only $10. The deeds describe the transaction as a "gift."

This comes after Christine moved out of the Flagstaff area — and Arizona entirely — to return to her adult children living in Utah.

A trailer for the upcoming season 17 of Sister Wives teases that Christine's decision to leave — and actual move from Kody's life — will be at the forefront of the series. The decision not only impacts her 28-year marriage with Kody, but the lives of her sister wives.

Kody is still married to Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, who is his most-recent wife and only legal marriage.

Season 17 of Sister Wives will premiere Sept. 11 on TLC.