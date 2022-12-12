'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Shares Poem About Being 'Unafraid' amid Family's Public Breakdown

Christine Brown is speaking out as trouble increases for the Brown family.

Hours after Janelle Brown confirmed her separation from Kody Brown on Sunday's Sister Wives episode, Christine posted a video on Instagram of her reciting the poem "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley. In doing so, the 50-year-old reality star spoke about being "unafraid."

"Out of the night that covers me, black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be for my unconquerable soul," she said. "In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance, my head is bloody but unbowed. Beyond this place of wrath and tears looms but the horror of the shade, and yet the menace of the years finds and shall find me unafraid."

Christine, 50, added: "It matters not how strait the gate, how charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul."

Janelle has remained mum about the separation online, though she shared a photo teasing a glimpse of the dinner she cooked.

"Making Christine's rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids," she wrote, adding a drooling face emoji.

Kody, on the other hand, has remained inactive on social media since sharing a statement about his split from Christine in November 2021.

Janelle and Kody's separation comes after tensions between them continued to worsen. They had been together for 30 years.

News of the breakup also comes one year after Christine announced her separation from Kody in November 2021. Kody is still in a polygamous bond with Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, though his relationship with Meri, 51, has become platonic.

Before Kody's split with Janelle was confirmed, the longtime pair questioned whether their relationship still worked. Kody also felt as if he was "begging" for Janelle to want a deeper relationship with him.

Janelle even questioned the family's future going forward.

"I just think we've never had divides this deep," she told the cameras during Sunday's episode. "And now, Christine has left and that's obviously a very, very big departure from what our family has looked like for many years. This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?"

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.