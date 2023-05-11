Christine Brown is all smiles while recapping her latest family outing.

In a photo set shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the Sister Wives star showed her daughters Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown wrapping their arms around both her and her fiancé David Woolley during a trip to Disneyland.

The other photos Christine shared include a shot of her feeling whimsical in a Maleficent headband, and a pic of all four family members posing in front of a Mickey Mouse Ferris wheel.

"Had a BLAST in California Adventure and Disneyland!" she captioned the photos. "Club 33 was awesome!"

Woolley also shared a peek at the couple's date night, in which they dined at Disneyland's exclusive famous upscale restaurant.

"Club 33 was awesome last night with my lady!" he captioned the pic.

The family trip comes just a month after Christine and Woolley announced their engagement. Since they stepped out as a couple around Valentine's Day, both parents have been eager to share a glimpse into their love story online. Christine's post included the hashtag "love of my life," which has appeared in some of her other posts with Woolley.

Christine was previously married to Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown. She left the plural marriage in 2021. Last December, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown followed suit, confirming they were no longer married to Kody. He remains married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.