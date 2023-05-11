'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and a Giant Hug! — with Fiancé David Woolley and Her Kids

During the family time, Christine and David snuck away for a date night at Disneyland's Club 33

By
Published on May 11, 2023 12:26 PM
Engaged Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and One Giant Hug — with Fiancé David Woolley and Kids
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown is all smiles while recapping her latest family outing.

In a photo set shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the Sister Wives star showed her daughters Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown wrapping their arms around both her and her fiancé David Woolley during a trip to Disneyland.

The other photos Christine shared include a shot of her feeling whimsical in a Maleficent headband, and a pic of all four family members posing in front of a Mickey Mouse Ferris wheel.

Engaged Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and One Giant Hug — with Fiancé David Woolley and Kids
Christine Brown/Instagram

"Had a BLAST in California Adventure and Disneyland!" she captioned the photos. "Club 33 was awesome!"

Engaged Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and One Giant Hug — with Fiancé David Woolley and Kids
Christine Brown/Instagram

Woolley also shared a peek at the couple's date night, in which they dined at Disneyland's exclusive famous upscale restaurant.

"Club 33 was awesome last night with my lady!" he captioned the pic.

The family trip comes just a month after Christine and Woolley announced their engagement. Since they stepped out as a couple around Valentine's Day, both parents have been eager to share a glimpse into their love story online. Christine's post included the hashtag "love of my life," which has appeared in some of her other posts with Woolley.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christine was previously married to Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown. She left the plural marriage in 2021. Last December, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown followed suit, confirming they were no longer married to Kody. He remains married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Related Articles
Television personalities Ariana Madix (L) and Katie Maloney attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Maloney's 'Jaw Dropped' Seeing Raquel Leviss Give Ariana Madix Love Advice: 'The Most Nefarious Thing'
Jersey Shore: Angelina Asked Vinny for His Sperm Not Long Before Engagement to Vinny 2.0
'Jersey Shore' : Angelina Asked Vinny for His Sperm Not Long Before Getting Engaged to Vinny 2.0
HBO's "White House Plumbers" New York Premiere
Lena Headey's 'Game of Thrones' Success Made Her Wonder 'What Do I Do' After the Show Ended (Exclusive)
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'Vanderpump Rules' : Raquel Tells Ariana Her Fears About Sandoval Are 'in Your Own Head'
Love is Blind Season 4 Paul and Micah
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Says 'Everything Happens for a Reason' After Would-Be First Anniversary with Ex Paul
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20050 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Raquel Leviss Botches Half-Hearted Apology for Kissing Tom Schwartz: 'We Had to Experiment!'
Olivia Plath’s 15-Year-Old Brother Dead in Cycling Accident
Olivia Plath's 15-Year-Old Brother Dead in Cycling Accident
MAFS: Nicole Demands Answers from Chris About Their Marriage Ahead of 'Looming' Decision Day
'MAFS' : Nicole Wants Answers from Chris About Living Together — but He'd Rather 'Just Focus' on Decision Day
Sarah Jessica Parker John Corbett
'AJLT...' Creator Says Carrie and Aidan Are 'Open for Business' and 'Both Single' When They Reunite in Season 2
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: Louie Ruelas -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Joe Gorga attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' : Louie Ruelas Slams 'Devilishly Calculated' Joe Gorga and Compares Him to a 'Rat in the Street'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' 's Danielle Ruhl Calls Her 'Immature' Behavior Towards Ex Nick 'One of My Biggest Regrets'
Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak
Andy Cohen Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann 'Seemed Very Much in Love' Ahead of Split: 'It's a Sad Thing'
THE BOLD TYPE -- "The Truth Will Set you Free" Episode 414 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sam Page as Richard Hunter, Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady -- (Photo by: Jonathan Wenk/Freeform/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Sam Page Says 'Hell Yes' to Potential 'Bold Type' Reboot and Teases His and Meghann Fahy's Idea for a Spinoff
90 Day's Gabe Shares Sweet Pic with Isabel as She Welcomes Him Home with Cake
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Isabel and Gabe Have a Sweet Reunion After Time Apart
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 04: Luke Grimes attends the SAG Panel Yellowstone at Paley Center For Media on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Paramount+)
'Yellowstone' 's Luke Grimes Says 'Love and Family' Will Drive Final Episodes, Promises 'Really Juicy Drama'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-NIR0OWq7/ LPBW's Amy Roloff Enjoys Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'
'Little People, Big World' 's Amy Roloff Enjoys 'Fun' Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'