Christine Brown Shares Last Day on Set of 'Sister Wives' in Flagstaff: 'It's a Little Bittersweet'

Christine Brown moved to Utah after her divorce from Kody Brown — which meant an eight-hour drive to Arizona twice a month to film Sister Wives

By
Published on December 27, 2022 04:09 PM

Christine Brown is saying "goodbye" to Flagstaff for good.

The Sister Wives star just shared her last moments in the show's confessional studio — and it marked the last time she'd film in the town where she once lived with ex-husband Kody Brown.

In a TikTok created on set and uploaded by Christine on Tuesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the confessional studio, as well as shared her feelings about the ending.

"This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff," Christine said. "And it is a little bittersweet."

She filmed a 360-degree view of the room, which revealed the confessional setup — which looks like a living room — is actually a garage. Tools lined the walls, while opposite the family's interview couch was a table and chairs for the Sister Wives' production team. "This is the couch, right here, that I've sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings," she said, adding, "This is the last time and it's a little bittersweet."

Though the post was uploaded this week, Christine's caption revealed it was filmed on an earlier date. The last day was partially a celebration that she wouldn't have to continue commuting from Utah to partake in the series. "I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set," she wrote. "I travel [sic] back-and-forth- for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!"

Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: ‘New Beginnings’
Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine has been spiritually divorced from the Brown family patriarch, Kody, since November 2021. Though she was the first to leave the plural marriage, she wasn't the last. In December, during a Sister Wives: One on One special, Janelle Brown revealed she was also separated from Kody. On the program, Meri Brown also shared that Kody ended their marital relationship after years of their connection lacking a sexual or romantic spark.

Kody now has one remaining wife, Robyn Brown. He tied the knot with Robyn in 2014 — the only legal marriage of his four wives.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Sister Wives
Where Christine, Janelle, Robyn and Meri Brown Stand After 3 'Sister Wives' Women Split from Kody
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Found It 'Super Embarrassing' Kody Wasn't Attracted to Her: 'Goes Both Ways'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Inspirational Post After Split from Kody Brown: 'Let Them Judge You'
Gwendlyn Brown; Christine Brown; Kody Brown
Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Jokes About Getting Her Parents' 'Leftover Fame' in Their Divorce
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W4dVPSIxejy2CnTROe35likJ_FpFMXjA/view?usp=share_link Hed: Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Janelle Brown Doesn't Want to Be 'Beaten Into Submission' by Husband Kody
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says '2023 Is My Year' After Confirming Kody Brown Split
Kody and Robyn Brown
Robyn Brown Says the 'Sister Wives' 'Handed' Kody to Her: They Didn't 'Want to Spend Time with Him'
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says His Marriage to Janelle Is Strained Over Her RV Living Situation
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Told Christine Not to Leave Kody Until She Could 'Support Yourself Financially'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Brown Says Christine Isn't Divorced from Kody Until She's 'Physical with Another Man'
Christine Brown and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Calls Christine's Farewell Gathering 'Demeaning': 'I Don't Want to See' Her 'Ever Again'
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Says It's a 'Betrayal' to Learn of Their Split Last
'Sister Wives' : Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Says It's a 'Betrayal' to Learn of Their Split Last
Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown Leaves Her Sister Wives and Kody in Explosive Midseason Teaser: 'I'm Done with You'
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Wouldn't Wish Her Relationship with Kody 'on Any Friend of Mine'