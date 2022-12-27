Christine Brown Shares Last Day on Set of 'Sister Wives' in Flagstaff: 'It's a Little Bittersweet'

Christine Brown is saying "goodbye" to Flagstaff for good.

The Sister Wives star just shared her last moments in the show's confessional studio — and it marked the last time she'd film in the town where she once lived with ex-husband Kody Brown.

In a TikTok created on set and uploaded by Christine on Tuesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the confessional studio, as well as shared her feelings about the ending.

"This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff," Christine said. "And it is a little bittersweet."

She filmed a 360-degree view of the room, which revealed the confessional setup — which looks like a living room — is actually a garage. Tools lined the walls, while opposite the family's interview couch was a table and chairs for the Sister Wives' production team. "This is the couch, right here, that I've sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings," she said, adding, "This is the last time and it's a little bittersweet."

Though the post was uploaded this week, Christine's caption revealed it was filmed on an earlier date. The last day was partially a celebration that she wouldn't have to continue commuting from Utah to partake in the series. "I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set," she wrote. "I travel [sic] back-and-forth- for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!"

Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine has been spiritually divorced from the Brown family patriarch, Kody, since November 2021. Though she was the first to leave the plural marriage, she wasn't the last. In December, during a Sister Wives: One on One special, Janelle Brown revealed she was also separated from Kody. On the program, Meri Brown also shared that Kody ended their marital relationship after years of their connection lacking a sexual or romantic spark.

Kody now has one remaining wife, Robyn Brown. He tied the knot with Robyn in 2014 — the only legal marriage of his four wives.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.