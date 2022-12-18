'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Found It 'Super Embarrassing' Kody Wasn't Attracted to Her: 'Goes Both Ways'

Sister Wives' Christine Brown is opening up about the pain she felt after hearing harsh words from her former husband Kody Brown.

On Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One episode, Christine discussed her reaction to finding out that Kody, 53, said he was not physically attracted to her.

"It was terrible to hear. And it's super embarrassing," admitted Christine, 50.

"I just got to thinking you know what? It really just goes both ways," she continued. "I really just wasn't attracted — after he said that I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. It's over.' It was almost a relief. I'm not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you and for the family means nothing."

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kody has lost his sister wives at a rapid clip in the last few years: Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. Sunday's tell-all special also confirmd that Kody and second wife Janelle Brown had separated. And the episode also revealed that Kody had ended his 32-year marriage to first wife Meri Brown.

During the episode, host Sukanya Krishnan asked Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, what she would do if he was no longer physically attracted to her.

"This is the thing. I'd march his butt into a therapist so fast," she said. "I would not allow him not to talk to me. I don't allow that. We're going to talk. We're going to work this stuff through."

Krishnan then asked Robyn, "How do you force someone to be attracted to you?"

"You don't," Robyn responded. "I do think his attraction is based on that person's behavior. He has a tendency, and I've watched him do this thing where he's upset with a wife and then he's struggling and then that wife like kind of turns a new leaf or they talk and they figure something out and she's being supportive and kind and he just melts. He's like they hung the moon and they are amazing. I've watched him do it over and over."

Brown family. TLC

While Kody was initially in denial about Christine leaving their nearly 26-year marriage, he says his reaction was a result of long-standing issues in their relationship.

"I was ambivalent. I was trying to be stoic about it," he said. "[Christine] is a game player. From the time we were married — manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things."

He continued, "Some of the games that were happening were when we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. I was trying to reconcile with Meri. And Meri gave me this really cool birthday present and I'm in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri. And Christine lost her s--- that day. She's comes to our family party and leave yelling to one of the kids that she was in a loveless marriage. This is two years before she kicks me out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.