'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody 

Christine Brown is looking ahead in her love life after Kody Brown.

On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star revealed her latest celebrity crush — and it's safe to say he doesn't have a lot in common with Kody.

"Shemar Moore. Definitely," Christine said, naming the Criminal Minds actor. "I'm blushing. The man is beautiful. Just someone who treats women well."

Janelle Brown also shared that Christine may be looking for "someone who really just cherishes her." But Janelle pointed to a statue in Christine's home — one of the videogame character Durotan, an orc who has great husband qualities, according to Christine.

"Durotan is an orc and that's what I'm really attracted to," Christine said. "The first time you meet him, he's a warrior but he's looking at his wife with so much love. He would do anything for her. And I just want that kind of love."

Christine Brown/Instagram; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Christine announced she was divorcing Kody in Novembr 2021. Since then, she's packed her things and left their Flagstaff home for a new chapter in Utah with their daughter Truely, 12.

Shortly after announcing her split from Kody, Christine updated fans on her sense of joy at the fresh start. "Thank you for supporting me with leaving Kody," she said to a fan in a Cameo shortly after announcing the split. "The decision was a long time coming and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great. I had no idea life could be simple."

Christine's exit has impacted all the Browns in this latest season of Sister Wives. As the other women have each processed her absence, Kody's fourth Robyn Brown said it felt like a "big bomb going off" that exposed cracks in — and added some to — the family's foundation.

So much so that, Janelle Brown revealed she'd also recently separated from Kody during the first Sister Wives: One on One episode, which aired last month. Meri Brown shared in the same episode that Kody ended their marriage.

Kody is still with Robyn, the only sister wife to whom he is legally married.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.