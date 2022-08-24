'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals the Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody: 'He Broke My Little Girl's Heart'

Christine Brown is opening up about what ultimately made her leave her husband, Kody Brown, after 26 years together.

"He broke my little girl's heart," the Sister Wives star, 50, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE.

In September 2020 the couple's 19-year-old daughter Ysabel underwent major surgery to correct her scoliosis. The specialist was located out of state and required travel to New Jersey, but Kody declined to join them for the operation, citing concerns about traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect," she says. "I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it."

Christine continues, "I was there with Ysabel the whole time in New Jersey for the surgery. And I remember them pointing out, like, 'Are you here alone? Where's your husband?' I'm like, 'Oh, he's not here.' And they're like, 'Whoa, isn't that hard?' And I'm like, 'No, it's hard for her.' It's hard for Ysabel, but it's not hard for me.' It was a good wake-up call. In the end I would've preferred to have him there, of course, because it's what Ysabel needed. But I didn't need him anymore."

Before announcing their split in November 2021, the Sister Wives star was in a polygamous marriage with Kody and his three wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn.

Christina and Kody, 53, worked on their issues issues for years, Christine realized, "I needed more communication, more trust, and I realized we didn't really have a partnership."

Still, she remained in the relationship because "I believed in the team, and that's what it was about. So we just made it work."

Christine and Kody also share son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Truely, 12. Kody has a total of 18 children between the women.

However, despite their best efforts and professional counseling, she says, "It wasn't just the physical aspect of intimacy that we didn't have. It was that layer of love, and commitment, and trust."

Now Christine — who launched her solo digital series Cooking with Just Christine for TLC in February (season 2 premieres Sept. 11) — lives in Salt Lake City, Utah with the couple's daughter Truley and the exes coparent.

"The most important thing anybody can do is just stop and listen to your heart. Once I did, I was like, 'Oh, okay, then I can't do this anymore, and I need to figure out how to make the rest of my life how I want it,'" she says.

"I thought for a while, I was making selfish decisions. Then I was like, 'Is this selfish?' I realized, 'No, this is exactly what you should do. You should be in charge of your life.' It's scary, yes, because you don't know what it looks like, but it's a lot better than staying where you shouldn't be."

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.