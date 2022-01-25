"Sometimes, it's the simple things in life," Christine Brown said

Sister Wives' Christine Brown on Remembering to 'Take Time' for Herself After Kody Brown Split

Christine Brown is recognizing the importance of making time for herself after splitting from Kody Brown.

On Instagram Sunday, the 49-year-old Sister Wives star revealed one of the ways she is prioritizing herself as of late.

"Sometimes, it's the simple things in life, like reading an actual book," she captioned a photo of herself reading. "Not my kindle app, an actual book."

Christine said doing so "reminds me how to take time for myself and reset for the day." Alongside the caption, she included the hashtags "simple life" and "blessed."

Christine was Kody's third wife. Through his polygamous arrangement, the 52-year-old is also married to Janelle, 52, Robyn, 43, and Meri, 50.

Last November, Christine announced on Instagram that she had ended her marriage to Kody. The former pair — who share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11 — were together for more than 25 years.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Addressing the breakup in his own statement at the time, Kody said Christine's "decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness."

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he added. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

The problems in Christine and Kody's marriage have become a big storyline in Sister Wives' 16th season. During the Jan. 23 episode, Christine revealed that Kody was "not interested" in having an "intimate marriage" with her anymore.

"It's over. The intimate part of our marriage is over," she said. "And to be honest, I'm not okay with that. I'm not okay with staying in a marriage where there's no intimacy. That's not a real marriage. I'm not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

Because of Kody's decision, Christine chose to pack up all of his belongings in her home. "I feel like I can take a breath and get myself grounded and get my head in a good place and just rest for a bit and just settle for a bit here," she said thereafter.

But Kody was still unsure how "serious" she was and thought it was "a game," adding, "I almost don't care."