'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reaches New Heights with Her Daughters as She Vows Not to 'Look Back' in 2023

Christine announced she is "making 2023 my year" before sharing a a peek into a recent mother-daughter date with 13-year-old Truely and 19-year-old Ysabel

By
Published on January 23, 2023 03:40 PM
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown is making the most of 2023.

The Sister Wives star, 50, shared an inspirational note about working toward her goals this year that included video clips o her on a rowing machine, doing crunches, lifting weights and dressing her best.

"I feel amazing and [am] making 2023 my year!" she wrote on Instagram. "Everyone has the potential to feel their best - you just need to decide to take that one small step forward. Progress is progress. Commit to your day one and don't look back! #dayone #healthyliving #healthyhappy #2023 #enjoytheride"

Christine's fitness journey didn't stop there. The same day, she uploaded a compilation video of herself rock climbing with her daughters Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 13.

"We went rock climbing in Utah, just one of the many blessing I have from living so close to my kids @ysabelpaigebrown & Truely liked our adventure too," Christine captioned the video.

Christine Brown/Instagram

The posts come more than a year after Christine left her plural marriage to Kody Brown. Christine isn't the only sister wife to leave the Brown family. Janelle Brown announced her separation from Kody during the Sister Wives: One on One special, and Meri Brown revealed that Kody had ended their marriage as well.

Fans of the series sent Christine love for her self-improvement and personal goals as a single woman. "Watching you come alive is magical, and people who need to see this because they think it isn't possible are watching," one Instagram follower commented. "You are a role model and a hero, showing others that it is never too late to flip the script and choose you!"

Another wrote, "I can see why Kody is so pissed off lately. His hottest wife ditched him. You look amazing!!"

Sister Wives season 17 is now streaming on discovery+.

