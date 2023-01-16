'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Joins 'Wednesday' 's Viral Dance Trend, Says Daughter Truely 'Made Me Do It'

Christine and Truely Brown are just the latest to pay homage to Jenna Ortega's meme-able moves from Netflix's hit series about Wednesday Addams

'Sister Wives' Chrisitne Brown Just Recreated the Viral Wednesday Dance: 'Daughter Made Me Do It'
Christine Brown is showing off her creepiest (and trendiest) moves.

The Sister Wives star became the latest to join the Wednesday hype — and recreated Wednesday Addams' viral dance. A TikTok uploaded to her Instagram account showed Christine copying Netflix star Jenna Ortega's moves as seen in the hit series.

"My daughter [Truely] made me do it," Christine captioned the video. Christine's youngest daughter, 12, made a very brief appearance in the dance video — and slowly backed out of the frame when she realized her mom was filming.

Christine is far from the first to recreate the widely beloved dance scene, which Ortega choreographed herself. Even Lady Gaga got in on the trend and shared her version of the dance online.

Sister Wives’ Chrisitne Brown Just Recreated the Viral Wednesday Dance: ‘Daughter Made Me Do It’
Christine Brown/TikTok

The TLC star's lighthearted homage comes shortly after she had several candid conversations in a series of Sister Wives: One on One specials that pulled the curtain back on the Brown family's latest conflicts.

Among other fresh details, Christine discussed her newfound single life and how she's adjusted to living in Utah — away from ex-husband Kody Brown and closer to her kids.

Christine's former fellow sister wife Janelle Brown also revealed she'd separated from Kody during the One on One specials. Though the family patriarch left room for a possible reconciliation with Janelle, she said she'd be "really happy" since the split and acknowledge that although "I don't want him to come back ... my faith requires that we are married eternally."

Meri Brown also shared that Kody chose to end their 32-year marriage. That means Kody is no longer in a plural marriage — and only has one wife left in Robyn Brown.

Season 1 of Wednesday is now available on Netflix, and season 17 of Sister Wives can be streamed on discovery+.

