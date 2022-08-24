'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown on Dating and Life After Leaving Polygamy: 'I Get to Live Life for Me'

"My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier," the TLC star exclusively tells PEOPLE nearly a year after leaving behind her 26-year plural marriage to Kody Brown

By Emily Strohm
Published on August 24, 2022 08:30 AM

Nearly a year after Christine Brown left behind her plural marriage of 26 years to Kody Brown, as well as her fundamentalist Mormon faith, the Sister Wives star says she's never been happier.

"I get to live life for me," Christine, 50, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. "My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier."

Before Christine announced on Instagram last November that her spiritual marriage to Kody was over, the TLC star shared a life with her husband and his three wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn in Flagstaff, Arizona. The pair who wed in 1994 are parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. (Kody has a total of 18 children between the women.)

While Christine always wanted a plural marriage, things started to change in 2018. "I started thinking maybe this isn't working for me," she says. "And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn't really want to live it anymore. I didn't like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn't important."

Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
Christine Brown. Kim Raff

After years of unhappiness, she packed up and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, with Truely to start a new life.

"We got here and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home," she says. "It was just like that. And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful."

Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
Christine Brown. Kim Raff

Christine co-parents with Kody, 53, who still sees his daughter often, but the mother-daughter duo have been embracing their new lives.

"I can't tell you how many times I've opened up Truely's door and been like, 'What should we do for fun today?' And so we just pick a destination and we go and we just have fun and we just go and explore. I mean, it's just absolutely amazing," says Christine, who launched her solo digital series Cooking with Just Christine for TLC in February (season 2 premieres Sept. 11).

"And now that I live here, there's so many things to do and I just want to do it all."

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), with wives and children, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Joe Pugliese / © TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Kody Brown with his wives and children. Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett

That includes dating, though she adds she isn't ready quite yet.

"I would love to date. Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner. But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she's like, 'Mom, I really like our life how it is now.' Down the road. I'm just going to let fate take care of that one."

When she does, "I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately," she says. "I will be a monogamist from here on out."

Christine brown's instagram no photo credit https://www.instagram.com/p/CJXISKGBOEu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Christine Brown's kids. Christine brown/Instagram

For now, she's focused on her children, her future and the joy in each day.

"I just want to be an example to my kids more than anything. I always told them, 'Do what's going to make you happy,' I have to do the same."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Christine Brown - Truely
Christine Brown Is a 'Sobbing Mess' as Youngest Child Truely Starts Middle School
Christine Brown Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reportedly Sells Property To Ex Husband Kody For $10
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Spends Time with Janelle Brown's Son, Hunter: 'So Entertaining'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsON4_PLOu/
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Has 'Entertaining' Outing with Daughter Truely and Janelle Brown's Son Hunter
Christine Brown
Christine Brown Moves Out of Kody Brown's House in 'Sister Wives' ' Dramatic Season 17 Trailer
Christine and Ysabel Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Wishes Happy Birthday to Daughter Ysabel: 'You're a Delight'
Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teases Christine and Kody Brown's Split as Season 17 Premiere Date Is Announced
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Shares How She Handles Hate from 'Sister Wives' Fans: 'Throw Love Back'
Meri Brown child Leon birthday
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Wishes Her 'Always Amazing' Child Leon a Happy Birthday: 'My Miracle'
Janelle Brown's 'Heart Is Bursting' from Son Hunter's Return After 7 Years
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown's 'Heart Is Bursting' with Son Hunter Close to Home After 7 Years
Christine Brown
'Sister Wives'' Christine Brown 'Cuddles' with Granddaughter Avalon: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says She Isn't Moving Back into Her RV After Daughter 'Really Struggled'
Sister Wives Truly
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Celebrates 'Amazing' Daughter Truely's 12th Birthday: 'Blessed Mom'
Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Grand Canyon Trip amid 'Life Curveballs': 'Embrace the Change'
Kody and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Splits from Kody Brown After 25 Years: We've 'Grown Apart'
Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Feels 'Like a Much Better Person' After Cody Brown Split
christine brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Spends Time with Daughters After Kody Brown Split: 'Mom Life'