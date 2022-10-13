Christine Brown is opening up about her close bond with her LGBTQ family members — and, she even shares her celebrity girl crushes.

In an exclusive preview of Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Christine reveals how she realized that her daughter Gwendlyn, 20, identified as LGBTQ. It all started when Meri Brown's 27-year-old child Leon — who came out as transgender in June but was previously known as Mariah — shared their sexuality with the Brown family.

"When Mariah told us she was gay. Immediately I thought oh so is Gwendlyn. I knew immediately," Christine, 50, reveals in the episode, which was shot before Leon came out. "We've had just great conversations about it."

"She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and I'm also partially gay. I'm not. She loves teasing about it," she adds of Gwendlyn. "My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson [and] Emily Blunt. They're just beautiful. I can't help but admire them."

"But, it would only go that far. I'm definitely heterosexual. Not interested," she adds.

Christine's admission came as Gwendlyn helped her sister Ysabel get ready to leave for college. However, not everything goes smoothly between the pair.

After some teasing between the two siblings, Gwendlyn says: "I'm being bullied. It's Pride Month. You can't talk to me like that."

In a confessional, Gwendlyn shares, "I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women. I'm also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums."

Later in the clip, Christine reveals she plans to drop Ysabel off at college without her ex-husband Kody Brown. The pair, who announced their split in November 2021, recently shared the news on the TLC series with the majority of the family.

"Kody got her a car. It's a good reliable [car] so we can drive across [the] country. I talked to Kody and invited him to do it with us," she revealed. "I would totally adjust whatever plans if he wanted to come, if he could come but he's not coming with us."

Kody also opens up about the status of his relationship with Ysabel.

"You know anytime I spent time with Ysabel, I spent most of my time doing a lot of work to draw her out of herself. I don't know what it is," he said. "I don't think I'm that big of an ogre. I don't know why she's not talking to me. I'm open to her. I don't know what it is."

In a flashback, the pair discuss his decision to not help her move into college. Ysabel says that she won't become "a bitter old housewife" because he didn't drop her off.

Kody added that he knows that Ysabel is "probably hurt" by his actions.

"There are people depending on me. More than just Ysabel," he explains in a confessional. "It just wasn't going to work in this case. I would have done it if we wouldn't have had the COVID thing. Once again Christine sees this as an excuse, she sits there and talks to the kids, she has their ear. I do not have their ear."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.