Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Lands New Digital Cooking Show After Kody Brown Split

Christine Brown starting a new venture with TLC.

On Monday, TLC announced that the Sister Wives star, 49, is getting her own, digital cooking show, titled Cooking with Just Christine.

"A taste of something new! #SisterWives' Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday here and on TLC.com," the announcement read.

In a teaser for the new digital show, Christine says she plans to share some of her "favorite recipes," which are "not only delicious, but super easy to make."

"I'm Christine Brown. You know me from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much I love to cook," Christine says in a teaser uploaded to her Instagram.

While her specific recipes have not yet been revealed, she is seen cutting into a cake, serving up some tacos and finishing the top layer of a casserole.

Some of Christine's kids make an appearance on the show, too, as seen in the trailer.

News of the new show comes a few months after she announced her divorce from husband Kody Brown.

The cooking series will give Christine the spotlight away from estranged husband Kody Brown and his other wives, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown. Christine announced her separation from Kody last November.

Their split has played out on the current season of Sister Wives, with both Kody and Christine admitting that they were frustrated with their relationship before finally calling it quits.

During Sunday night's reunion episode Kody, 53, spoke of his "grieving" process after his ex-wife decided to leave. "My biggest problem for all of this experience is that I'm angry," he said. "Fast forward to this moment and grief has settled in."

"Now, I just look forward to [the] healing process, managing it and coming to a place where we're friends again. We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy," he added. "But I'm still in a grieving process now."

Kody and Christine will remain co-parents to their six children, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Aspyn, 26, Ysabel, 18, Gwendlyn, 20 and Truely, 11.

In her own reunion segment earlier in the month, Christine opened up about her decision to leave the marriage. "It's not fun breaking people's hearts," Christine said. "I mean, at my core, I just want people to be happy and I just want people to feel loved. But I knew I was making a decision that would break hearts and it tore me apart. And it was super, super sad."