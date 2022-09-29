'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Demands Shared Custody of Daughter Truely, 12, After Split from Christine

Sister Wives' Christine and Kody Brown are at odds over custody of their youngest daughter Truely.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the exes discuss their impending split and how they plan to co-parent their 12-year-old daughter.

"I think Truely is going to be fine. She'll miss everyone of course and it's going to be hard and taking her from Kody is hard," Christine says. "It's hard. Don't get me wrong."

Christine, 50, announced her separation from Kody, 53, in November 2021. The longtime pair are parents to son Paedon, 24, as well as daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely. (Kody has more children with sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn, making him a dad of 18.)

Christine lived near Kody and the sister wives in Flagstaff, Arizona, before their 26-year plural marriage ended. After the split, she relocated to Salt Lake City.

"You can't take her from me because we'll have to have a shared custody, it will have to be 50/50," Kody tells Christine in the clip.

Later he says, "I'm not going to sit here and have her do this without objecting to it and saying we have to work something for custody. I don't know what that looks like, this discussion hasn't happened."

He continues, "The whole issue is from the beginning of this she didn't ask me if I was OK if I didn't stay at her house. She just told me not to. She didn't ask me if it was OK if she moved my stuff out, she just did it. She didn't ask me if it was OK if she moved to Utah and took Truely, she just told me she was going to do it."

Christine says that Kody has showed very little interest in spending any time with their children until now.

"I find it ironic that now he wants to be involved my kid's lives now that I'm leaving. Now he wants 50/50 time with them," she says. "Well hell, he could have had 50/50 time with us this whole f---ing time we lived here. If he wanted 50/50 he should have been around more. He doesn't get 50/50. He hasn't been around enough for that."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.