Sister Wives' Christine Brown is looking for a clean break from her physical and financial connections to Kody Brown — but he doesn't think it should be that easy.

In an exclusive preview for Sunday's episode, Christine, 50, proposes she keep her house, and Kody, 53, can keep all of the land that he owns with his other three wives after she decided to leave the plural marriage.

However, Kody isn't thrilled about the concept since he could use the money from Christine's home to pay off the family's Flagstaff property, Coyote Pass.

"I assume that what we're doing is splitting all of our assets, the house, the land, everything that we've got. 50/50," Kody tells cameras. "Which is funny, 'cause she's already sold off some of the stuff that was ours."

TLC (2)

Christine reveals the home is only in her name, though Kody gives a legal reason why he's not an owner.

"In plural marriage, there's a tendency for the wives to own the assets because if dad goes to jail for cohabitation, they're gonna take all the property," he says. "Christine's walking away with her money from this house in this deal. She'll be able to buy another house. Janelle [Brown] can't do anything on Coyote Pass until we pay it off."

Christine sees it in simpler terms. "If you split everything 50/50, that means I get 50 percent of everything that he has — all of his property," she tells cameras. "That means his and Robyn [Brown]'s house, too, if he wants to go down that road and split it that way. That doesn't make any sense."

"Let's just make it clean and easy — I get the house, you can have the property," Christine concludes.

As she prepares to move, Christine asks Kody to remove his belongings from the garage. "If I had not boxed Kody's stuff up, out of my bedroom and moved it to the garage, he would have never gotten to it," she says. Later, she adds, "My goal is to get rid of as much stuff as possible and move with less stuff."

However, Kody has emotional ties to the move — which may be why he's dragging his feet to collect his things. "Christine's been hassling me for months to get my stuff out of her garage. I'm busy. I've got work to do, and now she's put this big thing on my plate. I don't know what to do," Kody says.

"I don't actually have a space of my own," he continues. "I don't have a place to put this. I don't have a corner. I don't have anything."

He reveals one reason behind his hesitancy. "I have an emotional attachment to this house — yes I do. Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine!"

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.