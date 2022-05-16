Christine and Janelle Brown previously shared husband Kody through their polygamous marital arrangement, before Christine announced her separation from the star in November 2021

Sister Wives' Christine and Janelle Brown Take Kids on Sedona's Pink Jeep Tours: 'So Much Fun!'

Christine and Janelle Brown are all about family fun.

Janelle, 53, shared a set of photographs on Instagram Sunday showing some quality family time with her estranged sister wife and four of the girls they share together.

"Pink Jeep tour in Sedona yesterday! So much fun !!!" Janelle wrote alongside the shots. "I've wanted to do one for years."

As she thanked Christine, 50, for organizing the daytime outing, Janelle then added a slew of hashtags to the caption of her post, including, "#GoOutside," #PinkJeep" and "#Sedona."

In the first photograph, the family can be seen posing beside their pink vehicle before a desert landscape as the four young girls stood together in a follow-up snapshot.

Christine and Janelle previously shared husband Kody Brown through their polygamous marital arrangement, but Christine announced her separation from the 52-year-old in November 2021. Kody has two additional wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown.

In the months since her split from Kody, Christine has remained close with Janelle. The two women previously enjoyed a trip to Disney World with their children in March.

"Loving this vacation! Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I've been wanting them for years!" Christine captioned a post on Instagram. "And they actually smiled and posed for a photo!"

During the last season of Sister Wives, Janelle admitted that she's had second thoughts about her relationship with Kody.

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'" she said while speaking to Robyn. "Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."