'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Dating Someone 'Exclusively' After Kody Split: 'He's a Dream Come True'

Christine Brown announced her divorce from her plural marriage to Kody Brown in late 2021

By
Published on February 8, 2023 01:19 PM
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Says She's ‘Dating Just for Fun’ After Split From Kody
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown is single no more!

The Sister Wives star revealed she's "exclusively" dating someone new, over a year after her divorce from Kody Brown.

"He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," Christine, 50, said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Though she didn't reveal who her new boyfriend is, Christine added that he's "incredible with Truley," her 12-year-old daughter who still lives at home.

"He's absolutely a dream come true and I'm so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit," she said.

However, for now, Christine will be keeping her new relationship private. "I'm keeping him to myself, though," she said, adding, "I will let you guys know a little bit more information later. Ah! So excited."

Christine Brown Is Dating Someone ‘Exclusively’ After Kody: ‘He’s a Dream Come True’
Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine was one of Kody's four wives featured on TLC series Sister Wives — and the first to leave the plural marriage.

In November 2021, Christine announced their separation in an Instagram post. The statement shared that after 25 years of marriage, Christine "made the difficult decision to leave."

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / © TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

In 2022, both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown's relationships with Kody also ended.

Christine previously told PEOPLE her future relationships would not be polygamous. "I will be a monogamist from here on out," she said. "Polygamy is not for me anymore. People can do it, it's fine. Live your life, but no, no, not me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately," she said. "The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be a mutual chemistry."

Related Articles
Married at First Sight Season 16 clint gina
'MAFS' : Clint Is in Hot Water After Admitting New Wife Gina Doesn't Fit His Usual 'Athletic, Slender' Type
Madelyn Cline Says She’s ‘Happily Taken’ Following Chase Stokes Split: ‘Never Been Happier’
Madelyn Cline Says She's 'Happily Taken' Following Chase Stokes Split: 'Never Been Happier'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoSj5ClDu5s/. Courteney Cox/Instagram
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Put Fun Twist on 'Dirty Dancing' Lift — with Help from Ed Sheeran!
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Brings 1 Woman on Overnight Date and Makes 'Most Difficult Decision' Ever
AGT All-Stars
'AGT: All-Stars' : Auditions Come to a Close as a Viral Sensation Earns the Final Superfan Vote
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev
Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Confesses He Still Loves Her and Secretly Agrees to Be in Stacey's Wedding
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party: Photo
TV personalities Jo Rivera (L) and Kailyn Lowry attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT.
Kailyn Lowry Says Ex Jo Rivera Has 'Been a Really Big Support System' amid Her Podcasting Journey
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Confirms She Has 'No Man Right Now' — But He's 'in My Prayers'
Gwendlyn Brown; Christine Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Christine's Daughter Says Dad Kody 'Changed' as His Kids Became 'Adults' with 'Opinions'
Darcey Silva and stacey. Credit TLC
Darcey Silva Slams 'High Strung' Sister Stacey During Blowout Fight Over 'Twin Wedding' Fallout
I Am Jazz
Jazz Jennings Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' After Being Caught 'Off Guard' by Date's Remarks
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
''90 Day' ' 's Nicole Says Mahmoud Wanted Her to 'Live on a Planet of Only Women' amid Pair's Dramatic Fallout
90 Day: Daniele's 'Disgust' Upsets Yohan amid Discovery He Doesn't Refrigerate Meat at His Butcher Shop
'90 Day' : Daniele and Yohan Clash Over Her 'Disgust' He Doesn't Refrigerate Meat at His Butcher Shop
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day' : Jen's Friend Tests Rishi's Loyalty Via Instagram DMs and Gets 'Shady' Response: 'You're in Denial'
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Not in a Rush' to Date Again After Matthew Lawrence Divorce