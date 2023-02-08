'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Dating Someone 'Exclusively' After Kody Split: 'He's a Dream Come True'

Christine Brown is single no more!

The Sister Wives star revealed she's "exclusively" dating someone new, over a year after her divorce from Kody Brown.

"He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," Christine, 50, said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Though she didn't reveal who her new boyfriend is, Christine added that he's "incredible with Truley," her 12-year-old daughter who still lives at home.

"He's absolutely a dream come true and I'm so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit," she said.

However, for now, Christine will be keeping her new relationship private. "I'm keeping him to myself, though," she said, adding, "I will let you guys know a little bit more information later. Ah! So excited."

Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine was one of Kody's four wives featured on TLC series Sister Wives — and the first to leave the plural marriage.

In November 2021, Christine announced their separation in an Instagram post. The statement shared that after 25 years of marriage, Christine "made the difficult decision to leave."

Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

In 2022, both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown's relationships with Kody also ended.

Christine previously told PEOPLE her future relationships would not be polygamous. "I will be a monogamist from here on out," she said. "Polygamy is not for me anymore. People can do it, it's fine. Live your life, but no, no, not me."

She added, "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately," she said. "The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be a mutual chemistry."