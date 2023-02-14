'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Introduces Boyfriend David After Kody Split: 'Finally Found the Love of My Life'

Christine Brown recently revealed she was dating someone "exclusively," calling him a "dream come true"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 03:47 PM

Christine Brown has found true love!

More than a year after publicizing her separation from husband Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star is introducing the world to her new boyfriend, David, in a new heartfelt Instagram post.

Her sweet Valentine's Day upload featured multiple photos of the pair, including a snap of them looking lovingly into each other's eyes as Christine held one of her grandchildren.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," Christine, 50, wrote alongside the photo carousel. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

christine brown
Christine Brown and boyfriend David. Christine Brown/Instagram

The reality star added, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Christine concluded her post with several hashtags, noting how she's now "feeling good" and "blessed." She also called David her "soulmate."

christine brown
Christine Brown and boyfriend David. Christine Brown/Instagram

Shortly before going public with David, Christine revealed that she's been "exclusively" dating someone since ending her 25-year marriage to Kody, 53, in 2021. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," she shared on her Instagram Story on Feb. 8.

And while she chose not to disclose David's identity at the time, Christine shared how her beau is "incredible" with her youngest child Truley.

"He's absolutely a dream come true," she added. "And I'm so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit."

christine brown
Christine Brown and boyfriend David. Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine was the first of Kody's four wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed. He is currently only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Sometime after ending her marriage to Kody, Christine returned to her native Utah last year with daughter Truley. The TLC personality later revealed in January that she had begun dating again.

"Holy. Hell. Awkward," she previously wrote on Instagram. "Any advice for dating at 50?!"

