Sister Wives: Christine Brown Says She 'Hated' That Husband Kody 'Didn't Shower' in Her Bathroom

"I hated it — it really, really bothered me," Christine Brown says in a sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives

Christine Brown is standing her ground.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Christine recalls a painful part of her marriage to husband Kody Brown — a season she says is the reason she doesn't want to live under one roof as a plural family ever again.

"I'm not doing it again. I'm not going to put myself in the situation where my kids' needs aren't met," Christine, 48, says in a confessional. "I'm not going to do it."

Sitting down with fellow sister wife Robyn, Christine remembers the fourth year the Browns were living in their Lehi, Utah, home, when Kody was only married to Christine, Meri and Janelle. (Robyn joined the Brown family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010.)

"Having a backdoor entrance, that was a really, really bad thing. I don't feel like it was Kody's house," she says. "I had a backdoor entrance, so it's like, Kody would come in, dump all of his stuff at Meri's house or Janelle's house — never settle in mine."

According to Christine, at the time, Kody, 52, never showered in her space — which became a point of contention.

"He wouldn't shower — he didn't want to shower there," says Christine, adding that she "finally brought it up to him" prior to Robyn joining the family.

"I said, 'When you marry Robyn, you're going to shower at her house.' And he's like, 'Well, yeah.' Then I said, 'Then I need you showering here,'" she recalls telling Kody.

"It's like, I do everything that I can to make my home our home," continues Christine, who says she was told by Kody, "'Well, Meri's shower's just better.' I'm like, 'I don't care. I don't care. Because what you're saying is, I don't matter.'"

Though Christine says Kody ultimately did start showering in her bathroom, she believes the change only came about because Robyn brought it up. "I mentioned it a lot over the years, and he didn't change it and didn't change it and didn't change it, and it wasn't until Robyn was coming into the family that he changed it," she tells the cameras. "I hated it. It really, really bothered me."

"That was the fourth year we were living there, and he still didn't shower there," Christine tells Robyn.

So for Christine, she's less than thrilled by the idea of moving "back to that" setup.

Remembering the earlier years of their plural marriage, Meri says the topic is something she's never discussed with Christine. Still, "I know that she has a problem that he never showered at her house," Meri tells the cameras. "Honestly, it was nothing that ever came from me. I never asked Kody to shower at my house. Like, I didn't care where he showered."

As for Kody, his recollection of the events is different. "Christine's memory of our experience in Lehi was that I never showered at her house, which isn't actually true. I showered at her house a lot," he says in a confessional.

"I tended to shower more often at Meri's house in the morning, because Meri would be going to work, I would visit with Meri," he continues. "Then I would have breakfast every morning at Christine's house before I went to work. And so I felt like I was balancing out something in the relationship."

From Kody's perspective, Christine "twists the past experiences that we've had to a negative place, and that's the reason she's not wanting to be in one home."

"So it's not about the one home thing — it's about how she has twisted our past and made it negative," he says.