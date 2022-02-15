Sister Wives' Christine Brown Marks 1st Valentine's Day After Kody Brown Split: 'Focus on Family'

Christine Brown is marking her first Valentine's Day after splitting from her husband, Kody Brown.

Celebrating the romantic holiday on Instagram Monday, the 49-year-old Sister Wives star posted a photo of herself alongside a positive message for her fans.

"HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!!" Christine wrote. "Take a break from this crazy world and focus on family today! #valentines #valentinesday #focus."

Fans flooded her post's comments section with supportive messages. "Looking beautiful like always. Glad you are happy. Happy Valentine's Day," one fan wrote while another user commented, "Happiness looks good on you!!"

A third supporter added, "Look at you just thriving!!! Love, love it!!!"

"Happy Valentines Day!! You look gorgeous," another commenter wrote. "Enjoy your beautiful family and sending kisses to adorable little [granddaughter] Avalon!!"

Christine announced her separation from Kody, 52, in November after more than 25 years together. The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement on Instagram. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

At the time, the Brown family patriarch said "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness."

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he added. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Kody's marital woes with all four women have taken center stage during the TLC hit's 16th season. After he told Christine off-screen he was "not interested in having an intimate marriage" with her anymore, she said she was "heartbroken" but had "enough."

"It's over. The intimate part of our marriage is over," she said. "And to be honest, I'm not okay with that. I'm not okay with staying in a marriage where there's no intimacy. That's not a real marriage. I'm not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

On a recent episode this season, Robyn, 43, expressed her disappointment with the strain in Kody's other marriages. She is currently the only wife having a fully-functioning relationship with him.

"It makes me angry," Robyn said through tears. "... I just don't know why they're not figuring this stuff out and talking and finding their compromise and finding the things that they love about each other. I can't fix it for them. I can try. I can try to persuade, I can try to influence, I can beg."