Sister Wives' Christine Brown 'Cuddles' with Granddaughter Avalon: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'

Christine Brown is surrounded by loved ones.

The former Sister Wives star shared a sweet photo of herself and granddaughter Avalon Asa Padron on Instagram Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It just doesn't get much better than this!" Christine, 49, captioned the photo, which showed her snuggled up with the 12-month-old. "Cuddles from Avalon and Truely's cat, Zelda! #blessed #oma"

Avalon is Christine's daughter Mykelti Brown's first child and Christine's first and, so far, only grandchild. Her ex-husband, Kody Brown, has two additional grandchildren — Axel and Evie, who were born to his other wife Janelle Brown's daughter, Maddie Brown Brush.

Christine Brown Credit: Christine Brown/Instagram

Together, Christine and Kody have six children: Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Aspyn, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Christine announced her decision to leave her plural marriage to Kody in late 2021. At the time, she revealed they'd grown apart. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she wrote on Instagram. "At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Since the split, Christine has been spending much of her time with her children and enjoying life as a grandmother. On Sister Wives, she shared her excitement to welcome Avalon into the family. She also expressed love for Axel and Evie — even though they aren't her biological grandkids.

Of Mykelti's pregnancy, she said: "Her being my biological daughter, maybe you'd think that it would mean something different. But it's not. Maddie has two grandkids, Axel and Evie. And Mykelti is having another one of my grandkids, you know. It's super exciting!"