Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This Before'

Christine Brown is ready to walk down the aisle!

The Sister Wives star, 50, said "Yes" to boyfriend David Woolley after he popped the question to Christine earlier this month in Utah.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She adds: "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Christine first went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day after she uploaded multiple photos of the pair, including a snap of them looking lovingly into each other's eyes as she held one of her grandchildren.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote alongside the photo carousel. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," the reality star added.

Christine concluded her post with several hashtags, noting how she's now "feeling good" and "blessed." She also called David her "soulmate."

Before David, Christine was married to Kody Brown for nearly 26 years before the pair announced their split in November 2021.

Shortly before going public with her romance, Christine revealed that she'd been "exclusively" dating someone. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," she shared on her Instagram Story on Feb. 8.

In March, Christine shared a glimpse into her happy new life with David.

The couple spent a "wonderful weekend" together in Utah, and Christine shared a moment of their trip with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

"Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend getaway for some fun new adventures," she wrote in the caption. "I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore."

Ahead of sharing her happy engagement news, Christine spent the weekend vacationing with Wooley and her daughter Truely. The trio visited some of California's famous tourist attractions, including Universal Studios.

Brown shared highlights of her "adventures" on Instagram, which showed the three of them smiling as they posed at the beach, eating giant donuts and visiting the Hogwarts castle at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

"Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I've been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids. Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful," she said.

But there were too many happy memories to keep it to a single Instagram post, with Brown sharing another series of photos to her followers featuring the caption: "More EPIC experiences with some absolutely epic people."

Christine was the first of Kody's four wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed. He is currently only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.