Sister Wives: Christine Brown's Daughter Mykelti Tells the Family She Is Expecting Her First Child

Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron, have some big news to share with the family.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Sister Wives episode, Christine Brown gathers the entire family to help Mykelti announce the big news. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mykelti and Tony call in via video chat to talk to the family.

"Tony and I have something to tell you," Mykelti, 25, says.

From there, the Browns start cheering after Tony pulls out a pair of baby shoes. "We're pregnant," Mykelti says.

Christine shared her excitement for Mykelti's milestone in a confessional interview.

"Mykelti is having a baby, I'm super excited," she said. "And her being my biological daughter, maybe you'd think that it would mean something different. But it's not."

Christine adds, "Maddie [Brown Brush] has two grandkids, Axel and Evie. And Mykelti is having another one of my grandkids, you know. It's super exciting!"

In September 2020, PEOPLE broke the news that Mykelti and Tony were expecting their first child together.

"Tony and I have both been looking forward to having a baby since we were first married four years ago," she told PEOPLE. "When we found out we were ecstatic. It was so wonderful when we could tell our family and we were so happy they were all excited with us."

Tony added that he's "excited to have another player in our team."

Mykelti and Tony, who wed in 2016, revealed the following month they were expecting a baby girl. Their daughter, Avalon Asa, was born in April.

"We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor," Tony told PEOPLE. "My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."