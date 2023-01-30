'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is 'Dating Again' After Split from Ex Kody But It's 'Awkward'

Christine Brown is back on the dating scene!

The Sister Wives star, 50, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she is once again dating after publicizing her split from ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021.

"I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward," Christine wrote alongside a photo series of herself before a rocky landscape. "Any advice for dating at 50?!"

She added a slew of hashtags to conclude her caption, including, "#DatingAdvice," "#FeelingGood," "#NewBeginnings" and "#Awkward," to name a few.

In the comments section of her post, Christine was met with an array of positivity from fans who championed her as she gets back into the dating scene.

"Know your worth and double it. Don't settle. Have fun. 💕," one user wrote, as another added, "Choose a man who knows your worth and is totally and whole heartedly dedicated to YOU and only you. It's what you deserve."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christine announced in November 2021 that she was divorcing Kody, 54. Since then, she's packed her things and left their Flagstaff home for a new chapter in Utah with their daughter Truely, 12.

Her exit impacted the entire Brown family in the latest season of Sister Wives. As the other women each processed her absence, Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, said it felt like a "big bomb going off" that exposed cracks in — and added some to — the family's foundation.

So much so that Janelle Brown revealed she'd also recently separated from Kody during the first Sister Wives: One on One episode, which aired last month. Meri Brown shared in the same episode that Kody ended their marriage, though they didn't make the decision to "permanently terminate" the marriage until Jan. 10.

Kody, meanwhile, is still with Robyn, the only sister wife to whom he is legally married.

RELATED VIDEO: Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 Sister Wives After Meri Split and Christine Divorce

Shortly after announcing her split from Kody, Christine updated fans on her sense of joy at the fresh start.

"Thank you for supporting me with leaving Kody," she said to a fan in a Cameo shortly after announcing the split. "The decision was a long time coming and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great. I had no idea life could be simple."

Earlier this month, during an episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star revealed her latest celebrity crush — Shemar Moore.

"Definitely," Christine reiterated after naming the Criminal Minds actor. "I'm blushing. The man is beautiful. Just someone who treats women well."