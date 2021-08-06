Sister Wives' Christine Brown Takes 'Absolutely Delightful' Cross Country Trip with Daughters

"We've met so many wonderful people," the TLC star wrote on Instagram

Christine Brown has hit the road with daughters Ysabel and Truely.

Brown, 49, shared photos from the trio's trip on Instagram Friday. Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, were pictured visiting a number of iconic landmarks, including the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville and Graceland, the former home of the late Elvis Presley.

"Traveling cross country with @truelygracebrown and @ysabelpaigebrown has been absolutely delightful," the Sister Wives star captioned her post. "We've met so many wonderful people!"

"There's nothing like traveling and meeting new people that restores your hope in humanity," she added.

The TLC star also shares son Paedon, 22, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, and Gwendlyn, 19, with husband Kody Brown. Christine entered into a polygamist marriage with Kody, 52, and his first wife Meri Brown in 1994.

Kody is also married to Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014 after separating from Meri. He considers himself to be spiritually married to all four women.

Christine's relationship with Kody was strained during the most recent season of Sister Wives, which aired earlier this year. On the finale, she said it had "been a struggle" ever since she moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, to be with him.

"I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired," she said in a confessional. "I need a partnership. I need something different than this."

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Christine said her relationships with her husband and fellow sisters wived "have come and gone, they've ebbed and flowed."