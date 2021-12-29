Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine Brown Makes Choice Between Her Kids or Kody Brown for Holiday Plans

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Kody Brown says "Christine has made it clear to me" about where she stands with him

For two of the Sister Wives, their kids come first.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Sunday's episode in which Kody Brown isn't happy that his two of his four wives insist on spending Thanksgiving with their children instead of him.

In an outdoor, socially distanced conversation, Kody, 52, asks the wives about their Thanksgiving plans. Christine Brown and Janelle Brown confirm they plan to spend the holiday with their children in Utah.

In a confessional, Kody reveals his distaste for their decisions.

"They're all saying they want to get back together, but Christine has made it clear to me now that she would rather be with [her daughters and sons-in-law] Aspyn and Mitch and Tony and Mykelti than with me," he says before redirecting his point to Janelle's decision.

"Janelle is indicating by her actions that she would rather have the boys around than me," he says.

Meri and Robyn Brown say they'll be staying in Arizona for the holiday, but Kody is focused on the wives who will be missing.

He's not the only one with concerns over the travel plans. Meri expresses frustrations in the separate family holidays, too.

"It's a little frustrating because everybody's been making comments 'Why can't we get together, why can't we get together?' Well, now we can," she says of Kody lifting the family's strict COVID protocols for all five adults to reunite for Thanksgiving.

Kody continues to "guilt trip" the wives into staying, though he claims that's not his intention. "Our struggles in our family relationship are probably because I suck at them," he says. "I'm not telling you how to live your lives anymore. You guys are independent women, you can do whatever you want."

Kody continues to ask the wives to examine the "bigger picture," adding, "I would ask you to consider a much bigger picture, the picture that I have to see. No guilt trip, just a little prick to your conscience and you guys decide what you do."

He continues, "Because I am not gonna tell this family how they do it. I am going to lead the way that I think is the right way."

Christine, 49, responds in a confessional interview. "He's not trying to guilt trip us? I'm pretty sure that was a guilt trip," she says

In her mind, there is no question about where she'll spend Thanksgiving, despite Kody's plans for a family celebration in Arizona. "If he wants me to make a choice between him and my kids, my kids will always win. Every single time," Christine concludes.

The season 17 episode was filmed ahead of the news that Christine decided to leave Kody and the Brown family. She revealed her decision to split from Kody after 25 years of marriage in an Instagram post in November.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Christine and Kody have worked on co-parenting their kids. In a video to a fan, Christine explained the dynamics of working with Kody after the split.