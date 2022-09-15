Christine Brown Is 'Celebrating Life' Alongside Former Sister Wife Janelle's Son Hunter

Christine Brown isn't leaving all of her Sister Wives family behind.

Christine, 50, dined out Wednesday with Hunter Brown, the son ex Kody Brown shares with her former sister wife Janelle Brown.

Posting about the evening on Instagram, Christine said she had a "total splurge" meal at a local steakhouse in her new home of Salt Lake City — but even that was overshadowed by the company.

"Just celebrating life and super lucky to be in the same city as @hunter_elias01 #blessed," she captioned the photos, which showed a grinning Christine and a cheeky Hunter wielding a steak knife.

Hunter is the half-brother to Christine's six children with Kody, 53: son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. (Kody has a total of 18 children between his relationships.)

Hunter was Janelle's third child and father Kody's sixth. Together, Kody and Janelle have children Logan, 27; Maddie, 26; Garrison, 23; Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17.

Kody has additional children with Meri Brown and Robyn Brown — the latter of whom is Kody's only legal wife.

Christine — who was in 26-year plural marriage to husband Kody and his three wives — opened up about her relationship with the women after leaving polygamy and her fundamentalist Mormon faith behind.

"Janelle and I are really good friends," she told PEOPLE in August. "She's been supportive from the get-go."

She said Janelle cried when she told the women she was leaving. "That was so hard. It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well."

Still, she adds their relationship had changed over the years.

"I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them."

Since her split from Kody, Christine has settled into her new life in Utah and launched her solo digital series Cooking with Just Christine for TLC in February.

"Janelle and I have stayed close through the whole thing," says Christine, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a themed party that Janelle attended. "She's wonderful."

Christine announced her decision to leave the plural marriage in November 2021. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote in an Instagram statement.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.