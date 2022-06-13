Sister Wives' Christine Brown Wishes Happy Birthday to Daughter Ysabel: 'You're a Delight'

Christine Brown is celebrating her daughter Ysabel on a very special day.

The 50-year-old Sister Wives star posted a loving Instagram tribute for Ysabel in honor of her birthday on Sunday. For Ysabel's special day, Christine chose photos of her daughter over the years, including one of the teen as a baby.

"Happy Birthday @ysabelpaigebrown," she captioned. "You're a delight!!"

Christine shares Ysabel, who is now 19, with ex husband Kody Brown. The former couple also shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Truely, 12.

In November 2021, Christine announced her separation from Kody, 53, on Instagram. She said they had "grown apart" after 25 years together.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she added.

Kody and Christine's only son revealed in February that the two exes "do still speak, but there is a barrier there."

"Mom does still speak to dad and she wants to make sure that Truely has a relationship with dad," Paedon told The U.S. Sun. "And that he has a relationship with Truely."

Kody Brown Sister Wives Credit: TLC

Kody is still in a plural marriage with wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. But his bond with Meri, 51, is now strictly platonic.

During a solo interview at Sister Wives' recent reunion special, Kody admitted to questioning polygamy "all the time."