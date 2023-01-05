'Sister Wives' ' Christine Calls Kody's Polygamy Dream a 'Failure' as Robyn Doubts He'll Seek More Wives

"I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," Christine says of Kody and Robyn in an exclusive Sister Wives: One on One clip

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on January 5, 2023 09:00 AM

Kody Brown's vision of building a strong, polygamous family isn't panning out.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, his first ex-wife Christine Brown opened up about what's next for Kody and wife Robyn Brown following the demise of the once solid Brown family.

As of the airing of the special, Kody's marriages with Christine, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have run their course. He is now only married to Robyn.

"I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," says Christine, 50. "And I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily."

Christine then adds, "I don't see them looking for another wife after this."

Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown
TLC (3)

Even though host Sukanya Krishnan questions how that would work since Robyn, 44, has "always wanted a big plural family," Christine notes that "it's also a lot of work."

"If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again?" she asks. "And if they're just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?"

Sister Wives' Christine Calls Kody's Polygamy Dream a 'Failure' as Robyn Doubts He'll Seek More Wives
TLC

In her sit-down, Robyn says she's still unsure of Kody's potential family expansion plans. But she does clarify that "he's basically said no."

Addressing whether she could see herself asking Kody to "try this again," Robyn says she can, but admits, "I'm scared of it because of how badly this has gone."

Christine was the first to leave her polygamous arrangement with Kody, 53, in November 2021. She has since moved to Utah with the pair's youngest child, Truely.

Nearly one year after Christine left, Kody's separations from Meri, 50, and Janelle, 53, were made public during the first installment of Sister Wives: One on One.

Robyn Brown
TLC

Amid the ongoing relationship drama, Robyn has stood by Kody's side. She has also expressed her belief that she's the family's scapegoat.

"Maybe I'm an easy target. Because I have a tendency to just take it. And just not get jerky about it," she said in a previous Sister Wives: One on One episode. "I don't fight. It's not my nature to fight. I have to really, really get tough within myself to fight. I'm just absolutely more heart."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

