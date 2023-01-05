'Sister Wives' ' Christine Calls Kody's Polygamy Dream a 'Failure' as Robyn Doubts He'll Seek More Wives

Kody Brown's vision of building a strong, polygamous family isn't panning out.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, his first ex-wife Christine Brown opened up about what's next for Kody and wife Robyn Brown following the demise of the once solid Brown family.

As of the airing of the special, Kody's marriages with Christine, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have run their course. He is now only married to Robyn.

"I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," says Christine, 50. "And I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily."

Christine then adds, "I don't see them looking for another wife after this."

Even though host Sukanya Krishnan questions how that would work since Robyn, 44, has "always wanted a big plural family," Christine notes that "it's also a lot of work."

"If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again?" she asks. "And if they're just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?"

In her sit-down, Robyn says she's still unsure of Kody's potential family expansion plans. But she does clarify that "he's basically said no."

Addressing whether she could see herself asking Kody to "try this again," Robyn says she can, but admits, "I'm scared of it because of how badly this has gone."

Christine was the first to leave her polygamous arrangement with Kody, 53, in November 2021. She has since moved to Utah with the pair's youngest child, Truely.

Nearly one year after Christine left, Kody's separations from Meri, 50, and Janelle, 53, were made public during the first installment of Sister Wives: One on One.

Amid the ongoing relationship drama, Robyn has stood by Kody's side. She has also expressed her belief that she's the family's scapegoat.

"Maybe I'm an easy target. Because I have a tendency to just take it. And just not get jerky about it," she said in a previous Sister Wives: One on One episode. "I don't fight. It's not my nature to fight. I have to really, really get tough within myself to fight. I'm just absolutely more heart."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.