Entertainment TV 'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Says It'd Be 'Disloyal' to Leave the Show — Even After Kody Split "I made a promise," Christine Brown said By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 02:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Christine Brown has no plans to leave Sister Wives — despite her split from her longtime husband Kody Brown. "I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's what our family's been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show." She continued, "So as far as Sister Wives goes, I'll still be doing things with Janelle [Brown] quite regularly." Asked about the possibility of getting her own series, Christine said, "As far as a spin-off, dude, I'm totally open. No idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that'd be just fun as heck." Everything Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Has Said About Her Relationship Issues with Ex Kody TLC Christine announced her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021 after 25 years together. News of the separation came ahead of the TLC hit's 16th season. Sister Wives is currently in its 17th season, which premiered last month. This season has shown how the family is dealing with the aftermath of Christine leaving Kody. "It feels like there's storms brewing in the family," Janelle, who is Kody's second wife, said in a previous episode. "I don't know what they mean, I don't know what the outcome will be." Sister Wives: Kody Thinks His Family's Initial Polygamous Approach 'Seems So Dysfunctional Now' In that same episode, Kody — who is also spiritually married to Meri Brown and Robyn Brown through their polygamous arrangement — admitted that he was "not okay" and "in a funk" after the breakup. Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett "It's a weird thing to be getting left," he said in a confessional. "It's made me question getting into plural marriage. It's made me question my faith and especially question religion. The message that we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now." Off screen, Christine has already moved back to her native Utah. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.