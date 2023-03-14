'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown's New Boyfriend Praises 'My Queen' for 'All the Little Things She Does for Me'

Christine Brown's boyfriend David Woolley shared one of the Sister Wives star's "thoughtful" gestures on Instagram

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on March 14, 2023 04:55 PM
Christine Brown boyfriend David
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown is showing her love for new boyfriend David Woolley.

On Tuesday, Woolley shared an Instagram photo of a mirror on which the Sister Wives star, 50, had written, "I love you! My King."

"I love how thoughtful Christine is and all the little things she does for me❤️ #christinebrown #soulmate #myqueen #mylove," he captioned the snapshot.

The same day, the reality star shared a sweet photo of the couple holding each other while squeezed into a booth. Alongside the pic, Brown raved about Woolley in the accompanying caption.

"I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life," she wrote. "He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."

christine brown
Christine Brown/Instagram

The television personality publicized her relationship with David on Valentine's Day while sharing multiple photos of the pair.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she previously revealed on Instagram. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

Brown added, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Brown's relationship with Woolley marks her first since her divorce from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. Christine then said it had been "awkward" dating again more than a year after the split before revealing in early February she is "exclusively" dating someone.

As for Kody's own romantic life, his polygamous marriages with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown also recently came to an end. He's still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

