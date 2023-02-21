Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Shares Car Selfie with 'Sister Wives' Star: 'Along for the Ride'

Christine Brown's new relationship is cruising along.

The Sister Wives star was pictured with her boyfriend, David, in a photo he uploaded to Instagram of a car ride they took together. The photo showed a smiling Chrisitne, 50, driving while David snapped a selfie in the passenger seat.

"I'm just along for the ride!" he captioned the photo, adding a few sweet hashtags like "#christinebrown #soulmate #queen" and "#mylove."

Last week, Christine revealed her new relationship to the world in a Valentine's Day Instagram post. "I finally found the love of my life, David," she captioned a photo of them together. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

David is Christine's first public relationship since she left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in 2021. He's expressed similarly romantic feelings for Christine via his own Instagram account.

Alongside a photo of Christine, David wrote, "When I'm with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we're just standing still and it's perfect and I have never felt like this before. When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I'm the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though there's no telling where the new couple was driving in David's latest post, Christine recently took a trip to North Carolina to meet her grandbaby, Josephine. Maddie Brown Brush (who is Janelle Brown's daughter) and husband Caleb Brush welcomed their third child in early February.