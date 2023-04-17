'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is 'Blessed' to Get Second Chance at Love: 'Time to Plan a Wedding'

Christine Brown shared photos of herself wearing white and showing off her engagement ring as she starts planning her dream wedding

By
Published on April 17, 2023 11:31 AM
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is 'Blessed' to Get Second Chance at Love with Fiance David: 'Time to Plan a Wedding'
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown is a blushing bride-to-be!

The Sister Wives star shared a peek into her wedding planning brain on Instagram Sunday, just days after news of her engagement to David Woolley. In a sweet caption, Christine referenced her past marriage to Kody Brown and expressed gratitude for a "second chance" at love — and marriage.

"We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," Christine, 50, wrote alongside three photos of herself wearing white. "To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"

Christine also requested wedding vendor recommendations, writing, "I'm asking for any Utah locals for help, our wedding cake, flowers, more and most importantly my WEDDING DRESS. Please reach out and DM me your info if you're a Utah Local designer, artist, or owner and can help me with my wedding."

Christine ended the post with a note to her fiancé, David. "@david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with [you] by my side."

Commenters celebrated Christine's new love story, offered advice to help her bring her dream wedding to life and wondered if TLC would air a wedding special.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is 'Blessed' to Get Second Chance at Love with Fiance David: 'Time to Plan a Wedding'
Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine announced her engagement exclusively to PEOPLE last week.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine said. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Sister Wives episodes are available to stream on discovery+.

